Customer Value Not Just Limited to the 20 Year Patent Term.

by Dennis Crouch

cxLoyalty, Inc. v. Maritz (Fed. Cir. 2021)

Maritz is in the business of designing employee incentive plans and other reward programs.  The company’s U.S. Patent No. 7,134,087 claims a computer system for using “award points” to purchase goods at a regular store by using a “shadow credit card.”  cxLoyalty is a competitor — focusing primarily on customer loyalty. Their creepy motto: “we increase customer lifetime value.”  At least they’re not focused on true zombies.

Maritz sued cxLoyalty for infringement back in 2018.  In response, the defendant filed a petition for covered-business-method review (CBM) and argued that the claims lack patent eligibility. The PTAB offered a split result:

  • Claims 1-15 ineligible;
  • Substitute claims 16-23 eligible.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit has reversed — finding that none of the claims recite patent eligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C. 101 and Alice.

The claims each occupy 3+ pages of text, but basically spell out the “computerized system” as shown below in Figure 2.  The original claim 1 was written at roughly the same level of generality used in the figure below.  The substituted claim added several limitations: requiring a “program database”; requiring the GUI to use an “internet connection”; and formatting the information from the vendor so that it can be used by the GUI system.  For the PTAB, those changes were sufficient to surpass the eligibility threshold. On appeal, however, the Federal Circuit disagreed. 

In its analysis, the PTAB found all the claims directed to the abstract idea of facilitating a commercial transaction — “a fundamental economic practice long prevalent in commerce.” Quoting Alice.  However, according to the PTAB, the substitute claims included an additional concept under the USPTO’s 2019 Revised Patent Subject Matter Eligibility Guidance, 84 Fed. Reg. 50 (Jan. 7, 2019).

The eligibility guidance is generally seen as Former Dir. Iancu’s attempt to limit ongoing damage to patent applicants based upon expansive readings of Alice & Mayo. However, it was (and is) apparent that the guidance does not closely follow binding Federal Circuit caselaw but rather takes several opportunities to favor a conclusion of patent eligibility.

On appeal, the court first noted that the eligibility guidance “is not, itself, the law” and  “does not carry the force of law.” Further, the court explained that Federal Circuit caselaw controls PTAB judgments on eligibility — not the PTO guidance.

On appeal here, the Federal Circuit concluded that the claims are ineligible — and, in particular, that the claims fail Alice Step Two.

Maritz attempts to distinguish claim 16 at both steps one and two on the basis of its added requirement that the GUI “is able to convert vendor-related information into information formatted for the GUI, which GUI-formatted information may then be provided to the claimed participants.”

Maritz argues that the added limitation constitutes a technological solution to a technological problem. However, Maritz does not contend that the claimed invention improves the use of computers as a tool by reciting a new way for computers to conduct format conversion. Nor do the claims provide any guidance as to how this purported function is achieved. Thus, claim 16 does not claim a patent-eligible technological solution to a technological problem.

At the trial, Maritz presented unrebutted expert testimony that the information conversion was not “well-understood, routine, or conventional.”  On appeal, the Federal Circuit gave no weight to that conclusory testimony and rather found that the testimony did not actually present anything to support the conclusion other than an argument that the invention as a whole was novel.  “But, as explained previously, our cases are clear that a patent claim is not eligible under § 101 merely because it recites novel subject matter.”

 

13 thoughts on “Customer Value Not Just Limited to the 20 Year Patent Term.

  1. 6

    “The eligibility guidance is generally seen as Former Dir. Iancu’s attempt to limit ongoing damage to patent applicants based upon expansive readings of Alice & Mayo.”

    It really shouldn’t be seen as such because it just kicks the damage down the road for later when the applicant goes to enforce their patent. In that context, we should reflect on what group benefits the most from Iancu’s eligibility guidance. Hmm.

  2. 5

    “There is no claim in any patent or patent application that we can’t wipe out.”

    “There is no innovation in any field that we can’t cripple.”

    — CAFC (aka The Patent Gods)

  3. 4

    Look, the thing is there is absolutely no way to make sense of something like this:

    The Board also determined that “Petitioner has shown
    persuasively that claim 1 does not recite any element or
    combination of elements that would transform the claim
    into a patent-eligible application of the alleged abstract
    idea.”

    That makes no sense in terms of modern patent law in terms of enablement and definiteness. There is no way to make sense of that. Nor is there anyway to make sense of “abstract idea” and then having the CAFC or the Board string together some giant combination of the elements of the claim. An “abstract idea” is by every definition I have ever seen before Alice means something that is not enabled. Something like build a machine that works faster with fewer parts. That is an abstract idea.

    1. 4.1

      And below is the only part of the opinion that matters:

      Because representative claim 1 is directed to transfers of information relating to a longstanding commercial practice, the claim is directed to an abstract idea. See, e.g., Alice, 573 U.S. at 219–20; Bilski v. Kappos, 561 U.S. 593, 611 (2010); see also Elec. Commc’n Techs., LLC v. ShoppersChoice.com, LLC, 958 F.3

  4. 3

    It is crazy the people we have making these decisions for our innovation future.

    Prost is a woman that received her appointment as a political favor for her work on Capitol Hill. No science training. None.

    Hughes. An Obama appointment that was selected by Silicon Valley firms as a person willing to “get those patents under control.” No science training.

    Lourie. A very old man that is trained in biology a long, long time ago. He believes like Stevens that our processing is performed in the spirit world. He has absolutely no idea what he is talking about when it comes to information processing. He needs to retire and stop trying to burn down the patent system.

    1. 3.1

      Absolute disgrace to our country that this group of people is entrusted with understanding innovation, science, and the law.

      None of them are qualified to be sitting on the CAFC.

    2. 3.2

      When I was in law school I printed out all the patent cases that were relevant from all the U.S.A. and some from England. I read them all.

      Somewhere I remember reading that an “abstract idea” exception was to handle claims like build a machine that uses fewer parts and performs the same function.

      I wish I could find that reference. I know it predates all this 101 nonsense from the Scotus and the CAFC.

      I think it is actually somewhere in English law before we adopted the Constitution.

  5. 2

    Re the decision quote: “Maritz presented unrebutted expert testimony that the information conversion was not “well-understood, routine, or conventional.” [and not IDd in the claims] [So was that information conversion described or 112 enabled in a specification example ?]

  6. 1

    This article is atrocious, and misses (badly) the plain fact that the Supreme Court started the Gordian Knot and the CAFC (and other judicial and semi-judicial) entities followed suit by adding to that Gordian Knot.

    To pretend – as this article does – that all decisions provide a clear answer in line with this panel’s decision is a slap in the face to the reality in which we actually exist.

    I am truly appalled that this type of “oh, it’s so clear” rhetoric is not only still being spouted, but that the judicial re-writing of the statutory text is treated as if this were proper.

    1. 1.1

      The only ““oh, it’s so clear” rhetoric”, if any, is in the Fed. Cir. decision quotations, not anything actually said, or appropriate to say, in the “article” itself.

    2. 1.2

      I think you may have read a different article.

      1. 1.2.1

        Pretty sure that the following is in this article:

        The eligibility guidance is generally seen as Former Dir. Iancu’s attempt to limit ongoing damage to patent applicants based upon expansive readings of Alice & Mayo. However, it was (and is) apparent that the guidance does not closely follow binding Federal Circuit caselaw but rather takes several opportunities to favor a conclusion of patent eligibility.

        To state that the guidance does not closely follow binding precedent is shall we say not telling the whole truth.

        1. 1.2.1.1

          That is a statement of factual reality. The Fed. Cir. has twice said it is not bound by Iancu’s PTO “Guidelines,” and it does not follow them and applies its own case law. If you are arguing that this PTO “guidance does .. closely follow binding precedent” I have yet to read of anyone outside of its authors objectively agreeing with that.

