Sequencing-by-synthesis: Illumina defeats Columbia’s patents

Patent

Columbia University v. Illumina, Inc. (Fed. Cir. 2021) (nonprecedential opinion)

In this IPR decision, the PTAB cancelled claims from five patents owned by Columbia — finding them obvious. US Patent Nos. 9,718,852 (clm 1); 9,719,139 (clm 1); 9,708,358 (clm 1); 9,725,480 (clm 1); and 9,868,985 (clms 1-2).   The patents are all related to methods of sequencing DNA using “sequencing-by-synthesis.”  Illumina believes that it owns the process. Columbia felt otherwise and sued Illumina for patent infringement in D.Del. That lawsuit has been stayed since July 2018 as the court awaits these IPR decisions. On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed.

Here is a fairly easy to understand video about  how this work:

The likelihood of winning an appeal certainly depends upon the merits of your case.  The second most important factor is the level of deference afforded to the lower-tribunal.   The Federal Circuit gives deference to any factual findings made by the PTAB in its IPR decisions.  In particular, a PTAB finding of fact will be affirmed if it is based upon “substantial evidence.”  The words “substantial evidence” might sound like a lot of evidence, it is actually a quite easy threshold.  A decision is based upon “substantial evidence” if it is supported by “more than an iota” of evidence or if “a reasonable mind might accept the evidence to support the finding.”  On the other hand, questions of law are reviewed without deference — de novo.

Obviousness is a question of law reviewed de novo.  However, the ultimate conclusion of obviousness is always based upon a large number of factual findings, “including the scope and content of the prior art, differences between the prior art and the claims at issue, the level of ordinary skill, and relevant evidence of secondary considerations.”   See my simple tip-of-the-mountain drawing below.

Here, the patentee challenged three factual findings by the Board, and the Federal Circuit found that each finding was supported by enough evidence to pass muster.  The three topics: motivation-to-combine; and two reasonable-expectation-of-success arguments.

The patentee argued someone skilled in the art would not have been motivated to combine an allyl capping group into a sequencing-by-synthesis approach.  Their particular argument, was that a prior art reference indicated some problems with use of the capping group and thus discouraged its use.  As supporting evidence, Columbia pointed to the fact that other researchers ceased related experiments after the reference was published.  On appeal, however, the Federal Circuit noted that this “teaching away” argument requires “clear discouragement” which was not proven. Although the reference did not show the experiment to be a smashing success, it also was not a failure.  Thus, while researchers might have considered better alternatives based upon the reference, it did not actually teach-away.

While it may be true that … scientists ultimately chose to research alternative capping groups, “just because better alternatives exist in the prior art” does not mean that an inferior alternative “is inapt for obviousness purposes.” Quoting In re Mouttet (Fed. Cir. 2012).

Thus, the PTAB’s finding of motivation to combine was supported by substantial evidence.

Obviousness affirmed.

10 thoughts on “Sequencing-by-synthesis: Illumina defeats Columbia’s patents

  1. 5

    For what it’s worth: I wrote a law review article last year opining that motivation-to-combine should be deemed a restatement of the ultimate obviousness inquiry (a question of law), *not* an underlying question of fact. See “Re-Thinking the ‘Motivation to Combine’ in Patent Law,” 48 AIPLA Q.J. 1 (2020). The mountain diagram that Professor Crouch wrote into this blog post is apt: as I argued, treating motivation-to-combine as a question of fact leaves little if anything for a court to resolve as a matter of law, thus eviscerating the rule that obviousness itself is a question of law.

    link to aipla.org

    1. 5.1

      Great topic Joshua. I have thought about this issue a few times in the past, but thank you for actually doing the work and writing the article. I’ll try to read it this week.

  2. 4

    Here a private university can and did lose its patent in an IPR while a state university maintains a claim of sovereign immunity against having its patent(s) challenged in an IPR (per pending petition for rehearing at Fed Cir).

  3. 3

    Specifically, APA Section 706(E) and the Sup. Ct. in Dickinson v. Zurko (1999)

    1. 3.1

      I am not convinced that the switch from the pre-Zurko clear error standard of review to the post-Zurko APA substantial evidence standard of review was that impactful. What percentage of cases would turn out differently if the standard was clear error (less deferential) instead of substantial evidence (more deferential)?

      1. 3.1.1

        Right – I expect that the court would have decided the case the same way here under either standard.

  4. 2

    Do you think a different outcome would have resulted from a clear error standard of review?

  5. 1

    Note that the test of a PTAB fact finding on appeal as based upon “substantial evidence” (or not) is statutory, from the APA, and was enforced on the Fed. Cir. by a Sup. Ct. decision.

    1. 1.1

      Specifically, as noted earlier on this blog, APA Section 706(E) and the Sup. Ct. in Dickinson v. Zurko (1999).

    2. 1.2

      Being here as a matter of post grant review in which the stick from the bundle of property rights (existence and level of presumption of validity) had been taken at the institution decision point (and not as a function of any adjudged validity), are we ALL still going to pretend that this is somehow OK with that (also) statutory dictate and WHY that presence and level is earned at the point of grant and is [pun intended] part and parcel of the satisfying of the Quid Pro Quo to turn the innovator’s inchoate right into a full legal property right?

