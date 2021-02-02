Not huge, but is it time to amend Section 145 to allow patent applicants to file their civil action in any venue that houses one of the National or Regional Patent Offices? (E.D.Va.; N.D.Cal.; N.D.Tex.; E.D.Mich.; D.Col.). Here is the current law:
35 U.S. Code § 145 – Civil action to obtain patent
An applicant dissatisfied with the decision of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board … may, unless appeal has been taken to the … Federal Circuit, have remedy by civil action against the Director in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. . .