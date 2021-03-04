Discretionary Transfer out of Waco

SynKloud Technologies, LLC v. Adobe, Inc. (Supreme Court 2021)

This petition for writ of certiorari fits nicely into my Civil Procedure teaching calendar because we are now arriving at the topic of discretionary transfer under 28 U.S.C. § 1404.

SynKloud sued Adobe for patent infringement in Waco (W.D. Tex.). Adobe requested a transfer of venue to its home venue of N.D. Cal., but Judge Albright denied that motion. The Federal Circuit granted mandamus and ordered the case transferred. The court wrote:

In short, retaining this case in the Western District of Texas is not convenient for the parties and witnesses. It is not in the interest of justice or proper administration. And the district court’s contrary determination amounted to a clear abuse of discretion. We therefore grant Adobe’s petition for a writ of mandamus to direct transfer.

Slip Op. In the process of its decision, the Federal Circuit effectively rejected all of the lower court’s factual findings regarding convenience and justice. The petition to the Supreme Court focuses on extraordinary error standard of review of the discretionary transfer denial on mandamus and argues that the appellate panel went to the other extreme of reweighing the evidence “to choose its preferred interpretation.” Rather, the patentee argues that mandamus should have only been granted if the lower court’s findings failed rational basis review.

Question presented:

1. Whether the Federal Circuit wrongly overruled a district court judge’s discretionary 1404(a) transfer decision when rational basis exists for all of the transfer factors and the “extraordinary error” standard was not met when multiple factors favored plaintiff’s chosen venue including the completion of third-party discovery in the current forum, the court congestion factor and the only evidence supporting transfer was set forth in self-serving declarations from defendant.

SynKloud Petition for Certiorari. The petition presents two additional questions:

2. Whether the equities lie considerably against granting mandamus, United States v. Dern, 289 U.S. 352 (1933), Zabel v. Tabb, 430 F.2d 199 (5th Cir. 1970) and In re Telular Corp., 319 F. App’x 909 (Fed. Cir. 2009), when defendant operates in, hires employees and transacts business in transferor forum; and in contrast (i) plaintiff is not subject to personal jurisdiction or venue in the transferee forum, (ii) a declaratory judgment action of patent non-infringement could not have been brought against plaintiff in the transferee forum, and (iii) a small business such as plaintiff would be forced to incur significant delays and significantly greater costs and expenses in the transferee forum. 3. Whether the district court’s lack of explanation requires the Federal Circuit to remand the case back for an explanation instead of drastically ruling that there was a clear abuse of discretion leading to a patently erroneous result, see In re Archer Directional Drilling Servs., L.L.C., 630 F. App’x 327 (5th Cir. 2016) (citing In re Volkswagen of Am., Inc., 545 F.3d 304, 310-11 (5th Cir. 2008)).

Id. As the Supreme Court petition proceeds, the N.D. Cal. case is also moving forward. In one of the questions SynKloud notes the personal jurisdiction problem which was not addressed by the Federal Circuit mandamus judgment. When the case is transferred, SynKloud remains the plaintiff and thus cannot directly challenge personal jurisdiction — other than by simply dismissing its case and forfeiting its patent rights.

Folks who read this petition will recognize that it was not drafted by traditional Supreme Court council. I expect that its style may reduce its odds of being granted certiorari. However, it is also setting up a potential follow-on petition in Uniloc v. Apple that will be coming soon.