I’d love to hear your thoughts on this situation that is rampant in the industry.
This video might be a good starting point for a course on intellectual property law.
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) March 3, 2021
This is great progress. It’s all about branding and image. Much more productive than trying to obtain and enforce a patent for their “new and useful manufacture”. Now can we repeal the broken Patent Act that doles out competition-blocking franchises to big corporations?
I don’t get it. They’re complaining about being copied while highlighting all the ways Amazon didn’t copy them?
They copied the “design” (as in the design that they likely got a design patent on, not a standard utility patent). In the vid they do copy the design just not the functional choices of materials etc.
Can’t this video be made for every store brand in your local grocery store?
But seriously, this is just a form of price discrimination and is a basic economic concept. Even without the data analytics of Amazon, the Zaras and the H&Ms of the world have been doing this forever. Same with your Safeways and Krogers. The video highlights the differences that justify the higher price of the name brand bag. Some people will value that, some people won’t. Let’s not just throw away a basic economic principle just because we can’t make every single dollar out there.
This same video could be made for many inventions that Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, and others rip off and just incorporate into their products with no fear of a patent lawsuit with the death squads having their back.
NW, competition in products not protected by any intellectual property laws has been consistently held legally and publicly desirable even before our Constitution provided two limited exceptions for federal legislative enactments. So, the initial question must be whether or not this copied bag product was protected by patents, trade dress, trademarks or copyrights. “House brand” product copies of brand name products are widely sold by many major retailers. Whether Amazon is in a monopoly laws position restricting their conduct in that respect is an antitrust issue, not an IPL issue.
BTW, any new product promoter watching the TV “Shark Tank” program should have learned that by now just from listening to the potential investors questions.
Paul, no kidding.
I guess you missed my point Paul. The inventions that are supposedly being protected by patents are “enjoying” the same level of copying as the products that are not protected by IP.
NW, since this blog is intended to be IPL educational [even though misused by some for personal attacks], and is read by people who have not been patent attorneys, please appreciate that my responses are written for the latter.
Yes, patent enforcement is, and always has been, expensive and difficult, but definitely better than making or selling products with no IPL protection at all. Lawsuits get counted, but what is never counted is the many times in which companies make a decision NOT to copy a product after noting that it is patented. I, and I suspect you, have been involved several in such decisions.