Can’t this video be made for every store brand in your local grocery store?

But seriously, this is just a form of price discrimination and is a basic economic concept. Even without the data analytics of Amazon, the Zaras and the H&Ms of the world have been doing this forever. Same with your Safeways and Krogers. The video highlights the differences that justify the higher price of the name brand bag. Some people will value that, some people won’t. Let’s not just throw away a basic economic principle just because we can’t make every single dollar out there.