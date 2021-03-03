Is it Hyperbole if it Accurately Describes an Absurd Reality

Wow, lots of new amicus in the patent eligibility case of American Axle v. Neapco, including a joint filing from Sen. Thom Tillis, Hon. Paul Michel, and Hon. David Kappos. The trio argue that the current state of patent eligibility doctrine is “an unintelligible hash” causing significant systemic problems. [Tillis Brief]  Kappos addition to the brief is symbolically important. His name is memorialized in Bilski v. Kappos, the case that seemingly re-started us down this pathway.  The brief offers an interesting approach — it is filled with quotes from policymakers about the problems created by the shift in patent eligibility laws.  Many of the quotes appear hyperbolic, but it is hard to tell in this situation whether they are simply reflecting reality.

Professors Lefstin (Hastings) and Menell (Berkeley) add their own hyperbole noting that in this case, the Federal Circuit has stretched “Section 101 to absurd lengths.”  A common law professor trope is to talk through the absurdity that ensues when a given rule is taken to an extreme.  Here, the professors are noting instead that absurdity has arrived. [Lefstin Mennell Brief]

American Axle filed its petition for writ of ceritorari back in December 2020.  Neapco initially waived its right to respond. However, the Supreme Court requested a response that is now due March 31, 2021.  Meanwhile, ten friend-of-the-court briefs have been filed supporting certiorari:

If the court has interest in the case, I would expect a call for the views of the Solicitor General (CVSG) sometime in April. Of course, a prior SG already provided views in a recent patent eligibility case: “The Court’s recent Section 101 decisions have fostered substantial uncertainty.” – U.S. Solicitor General, Noel J. Francisco (2019).

3 thoughts on “Is it Hyperbole if it Accurately Describes an Absurd Reality

  1. 2

    Have these amicus briefs in American Axle v. Neapco, besides strongly complaining, provided a tactful, rational, attractive, and mutually agreed path for the Sup. Ct. to be able to clarify or distinguish all of (or at least Alice) of its prior 101 decisions? I.e., the Court is NOT just going to hold “we were wrong about everything and we reverse ourselves on everything about 101,” as much as many would like that.

    1. 2.1

      It is a Gordian Knot Paul.

      I have provided a pair of shears (The Kavanaugh Scissors) that the Supreme Court could use.

      Further, I find your willingness to question problematic given your own reluctance to actually engage in any meaningful way on discussions that include Constitutional questions.

      All we get from you is whining and snide shots from the sidelines.

      Do you think that your own “additions” reach that level of ‘helpful’ suggestions that you demand?

  2. 1

    The trio argue that the current state of patent eligibility doctrine is “an unintelligible hash” causing significant systemic problems.
    I’ve got nothing to add to that characterization.

