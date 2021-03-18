IDEA Act of 2021

The first step in a non-discriminatory US patent system is to make sure it is available to all Americans without legal limit.  The second step, and the one with real potential to drive an innovation economy, is to takes steps to ensure that the system is inspiring to all Americans.  The trick is how to get there without causing undue damage.  One underlying issue is also a lack of information about what’s really happening.

A bipartisan group of Senators and Representatives have re-introduced the IDEA Act. (Inventor Diversity for Economic Advancement (IDEA) Act of 2021).  S.632; H.R.1723.   Right now, the USPTO does not ask inventors their for any demographic information other than contact information and country of residence.  The legislation would require the PTO director to collect  inventor-level information on “gender, race, military or veteran status, and any other demographic category that the Director determines appropriate.”  Under the provision, inventors would not be required to submit the information, and any submissions would be kept “confidential and separate from the application.”  However, disaggregated information could be available for data analysis and for an annual report from the PTO.

  • S.632. Sponsor: Sen. Hirono; Cosponsors: Sens. Tillis, Coons, Leahy, Grassley.
  • H.R.1723. Sponsor. Rep. Velazquez; Cosponsor, Rep Stivers.

The proposals are now before the respective judiciary committees.  Sen. Leahy is the chair of the Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, and Sen. Tillis is the ranking member.   In the House, Intellectual Property does not have its own committee this session, but rather is part of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet chaired by Rep. Johnson. Rep. Issa is the ranking member.

10 thoughts on “IDEA Act of 2021

    Any such collected inventor personal information should be kept inaccessible to examiners [as it is now], to avoid discrimination accusations.

      The point was brought up previously that identity cannot be shielded from the examiner due (iirc) to the need to search for the inventor’s prior work.

      Once identity is known, identify politics will only follow.

        I think paul means that the info that is being collected by this bill (race, gender etc) not the inventor names. And I’m not sure why paul brought this up as it’s already in the bill apparently.

        All politics is identity politics. It is only called “identity politics” when it benefits someone you do not identify with.

    What a waste of time and resources to racialize inventorship. Innovation has no color.

    If what you want is individuals to have economic incentive to participate in the patent system, they need to see individuals and small businesses winning. Large verdicts and settlements. Large damages awards against Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google-types for infringing. Enhanced damages for willfulness; real disincentive for infringing conduct. Fewer invalidations. More certainty from courts. Judges sympathetic to individual inventors. Injunctions, to spur investments in start-ups. Not only the one-off Josh Malone who could afford $20M in legal fees or the VirnetX who fights for a decade. Regular people, of any color, who access the system and benefit from it.

    Fix 101. Spend time on that, Congress. Maybe we should posit that Alice and IPRs are racist, and maybe then you’d pay attention.

      This.

      “What a waste of time and resources to racialize inventorship”

      Bruh, leftists gotta leftism. Corporatist r’s gotta bend the knee to leftism.

        Don’t threaten us with a good time.

    Seems bland enough to become law.

      It won’t be bland when vice is running constant articles about how the oppression of the white man is stopping all the brave innovation in x y z groups (see citation to newest 2025 USPTO nums).

