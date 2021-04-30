IDEA Act (S.632)

For those who haven’t heard of her, Lisa Cook is an Economist whose work on Endogenous growth theory is probably why they want to collect this data. It’s not really about patent grants or anything within the USPTO. Instead, the data on who is filing has proven extremely useful for Economists.

Endogenous growth theory basically says the economy can, by encouraging innovation, create stable growth. Paul Romer got the Nobel Prize in 2018 for it.

Lisa Cook’s work critiques some of the assumptions on how to encourage growth. Specifically, that by strengthening patent law, we will increase innovation.

Cook’s work took the patent data and census data from 1870-1940 to map the innovation rates of African American . The data was pretty clear to show how the patent filing rates dropped for African-Americans at very specific points in this period.

However, these points do not correspond with patent law reforms. Instead, the drop in filing rates correspond with the imposition of Jim Crow and incidents of racial violence. The biggest single drop is in ~1899, corresponding to Plessy v. Ferguson and the Wilmington Coup, while another big drop corresponds to the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. Indeed, 1899 appears to be the high water mark for African American filing rates.

The work by Cook suggests that effective rule of law and safety is much more important for innovation than reforms within patent law. With her work we can see the impact on innovation by looking at the filing rates over time. Matching race and inventor data is thus extremely useful to economic forecasting.

Cook’s work hits a wall in data collection because census data is kept confidential by law for 72 years after collection. Thus the 1940 census is the last year she has full access to.

All of that said, I do see the problems in collecting this data, and also see how its ripe to be misunderstood and misused by non-economists.