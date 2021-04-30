IDEA Act (S.632)

I previously mentioned the IDEA Act (S.632) that is pending before the Senate.   The proposal would have the PTO collect demographic information about patent inventors. This includes “including gender, race, military or veteran status, and any other demographic category that the Director determines appropriate.”  The information is to be kept confidential and away from the application file (so that examiners are not biased).The proposal states that the collection is “voluntary . . . [information] related to each inventor … may be submitted voluntarily by that inventor.”

Sen. Ted Cruz proposed an amendment that would require written consent from the inventor before a patent applicant submitted the demographic information.  In addition, the proposed amendment would have prohibited employers from retaliating against an employee who refused to provide demographic information.  The video below shows the hearing where this is all discussed:

Cruz’s amendment was not adopted, and the proposal passed through the judiciary committee.  It will next move to the senate floor for consideration.

20 thoughts on “IDEA Act (S.632)

    For those who haven’t heard of her, Lisa Cook is an Economist whose work on Endogenous growth theory is probably why they want to collect this data. It’s not really about patent grants or anything within the USPTO. Instead, the data on who is filing has proven extremely useful for Economists.

    Endogenous growth theory basically says the economy can, by encouraging innovation, create stable growth. Paul Romer got the Nobel Prize in 2018 for it.

    Lisa Cook’s work critiques some of the assumptions on how to encourage growth. Specifically, that by strengthening patent law, we will increase innovation.

    Cook’s work took the patent data and census data from 1870-1940 to map the innovation rates of African American . The data was pretty clear to show how the patent filing rates dropped for African-Americans at very specific points in this period.

    However, these points do not correspond with patent law reforms. Instead, the drop in filing rates correspond with the imposition of Jim Crow and incidents of racial violence. The biggest single drop is in ~1899, corresponding to Plessy v. Ferguson and the Wilmington Coup, while another big drop corresponds to the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. Indeed, 1899 appears to be the high water mark for African American filing rates.

    The work by Cook suggests that effective rule of law and safety is much more important for innovation than reforms within patent law. With her work we can see the impact on innovation by looking at the filing rates over time. Matching race and inventor data is thus extremely useful to economic forecasting.

    Cook’s work hits a wall in data collection because census data is kept confidential by law for 72 years after collection. Thus the 1940 census is the last year she has full access to.

    All of that said, I do see the problems in collecting this data, and also see how its ripe to be misunderstood and misused by non-economists.

    There is zero chance that this information is not used to discriminate against applicants. It would be better to mask everything, including names and affiliations. Even names are commonly a source of discrimination in scientific review – I’m not sure why patent examiners should be thought to be immune to this?

      “Equity” demands that there BE discrimination — one just has to get the “labels” right.

      Unfortunately, names are also commonly a source of discrimination* in double patenting review.

      *In the old sense of “differentiate”.

    Three thoughts:

    (1) I suppose that it is better to have data than not to have data, so this measure would not be a bad thing if it were enacted.

    (2) No one, however, seriously thinks that racial and gender disparities in the U.S. patent system have anything to do with the USPTO. Collecting these data as a preliminary to remedying those disparities is akin to the drunk looking for his keys under the lamppost because that is where the light is better.

    (3) Sadly, the fact that the IP subcommittee is pursuing this betokens that they have lost the stomach for pursuing the more ambitious reforms to the IPR/PGR system and to §101 that they had been moving in previous years. That is a pity, although I suppose that it is to be expected in view of the circular firing squads that formed in response to those previous attempts.

      Greg >>would not be a bad thing if it were enacted

      Except that it puts a burden on the patent attorneys and companies to find out this information and creates all sorts of privacy concerns particularly with edge cases.

      Except it creates the perception that there is a problem and that is why we are gathering this information.

      Except–it costs money and time to do this.

      I guess it wouldn’t be a bad thing to require us all to write a 500 word creative essay to accompany each patent application. I mean why not.

        You are probably right, NW. It is hard to believe that the cost/benefit analysis pencils out on this one.

      (3b) Who let Ted Cruz on this subcommittee? No wonder the committee cannot get real work done. His toxic showboating is fairly well custom designed to ensure the failure of any team unfortunate enough to include him.

      >(1) I suppose that it is better to have data than not to have data, so this measure would not be a bad thing if it were enacted.

      I respectfully disagree. This stuff is at least PI, and probably SPI in this day and age. The government is violating the inventors’ rights to privacy.

    What is so s t u p i d about this too is that I’ve never had an examiner ask or care anything about the inventors and typically now with big corporations the inventors are from all over the world. The last application I just wrote for a large corporation had inventors from the USA, Italy, and the UK.

    They could easily just do a survey and find out the demographic information at a cost much lower than making us get this information from inventors. It would be easy to do a statistical survey to see if there was any bias at the PTO, which I am sure there isn’t.

    And it would be easy to get the numbers for percentages by paying a firm to do a sample and survey and much more reliable and cheaper.

    What. Shxt.

    And frankly, I work with and talk to people all over the world and I suspect that this will just get their radar going thinking that they might be discriminated against at the PTO—otherwise why are they asking me these questions. It is already awkward enough to ask citizenship status.

      Yuck….first they slimed us with people like Lemley and SV coming into our jurisprudence and now this…

      Y U C K ! ! !

        … but mentioning that this type of stuff is directly related to the “D” camp pushing “equity” — and the direct relation therein to the likes of Critical Race Theory will bring blank, unknowing stares from commentators who do not understand that the larger societal forces DO impact our little esoteric neck of the woods.

    As the late Ned Heller might say, “Rome burns.”

    Yes let’s focus on this when currently every patent attorney worth his salt will say there is no way to tell if an invention is patent eligible except in rare circumstances under the current case law.

    Just f’ing insane.

      Disagree that it’s “rare” to know if an invention is patent eligible. Perhaps method patents in certain art areas.

        Really someone?

        Does that include litigation or just getting it through the PTO?

        Getting it through the PTO is knowable if you can stay out of the 3600 AUs but in court there is no way to know other than you can be sure sometimes it is a not eligible.

    Patently obvious – collect the data, and have yet another division of ‘race, LGBTQ, etc’ talking point of systemic discrimination, spending grants, special program office(s) to ‘fix’ the gap. Don’t actually do the core job of issuing – sound, well founded patents in the first place – maybe we can give special treatment, a free PTAB patent defender in the Star Chamber based on the women and minorities effected most.

      Yup. For the Ds it is building a class of people that depend on subsidies or at least get addicted to them so they keep voting for the Ds.

      I am a liberal D but the Ds in the USA are disgusting and nothing like they are in Germany.

    At some point this becomes a battle between a slow-boil frog syndrome, simple tedium, and a noise drowning out (virtue) signaling.

      … meanwhile, having actual strong patents and correcting the Court’s Gordian Knot of the eligibility mess continue to languish.

