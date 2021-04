As an ex-practicing engineer, its a bit annoying and upsetting to see the disparagement of innovations that run on “generic computer systems.” Back in the day, when we wrote code, it was often machine-specific because there weren’t great compilers to translate your “method” into a different format. So whatever we wrote for one microprocessor (6502) didn’t work on another (Z80). The notion of portability, to write code in a higher level language (C) so that it could be ported and run on ANY computing machine was kinda the hallmark of a great piece of work. Now we have technology-arrested judges – brainwashed and motivated by poor SCOTUS reasoning – killing anything SW patent related, on the primary basis that “hey… it just RUNS ON ANY GENERIC COMPUTER so it cant’t be patentable.” Never mind, too, that § 100 SPECIFICALLY declares “…. a new use of a known process, machine” as eligible. From both a technical and legal perspective, the bulk of the current § 100 jurisprudence is entirely unsupportable, incorrect, and depressingly bad.