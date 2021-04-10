Power of Attorney

Patent

If you are in-house patent attorney/agent prosecuting cases for your employer-client, do you still need to file a power of attorney? I’m finding that a good percentage of cases have a registered patent professional listed as the correspondence address within the Application Data Sheet, and that individual is being allowed by the USPTO to prosecute the case no behalf of its client.  However, no power-of-attorney is on file with the USPTO.

My question above is focused on in-house counsel.  I’ll note that I’m also finding that this practice is quite common even in cases where outside counsel represents the patent applicant (~10% of applications).

Examples:

  • Application No. 16/381,289 — Barnes & Thornburg prosecuted this patent application to issuance on behalf of the applicant (Hill-Rom). The file does not show any power of attorney or assignment document filing.
  • Application No. 14/986,530 — Infinera’s in-house counsel prosecuted this application. No power of attorney on record.
  • Application No. 16/381,279 — Iandiorio Teska & Coleman prosecuted this patent application on behalf of the applicant (National Lumber).  No power of attorney on record.
  • Application No. 16/340,010 — Budzyn IP firm has been prosecuting this application on behalf of the owner (Armstrong Flooring).  No power of attorney is on record in the case.

(Note – these were just the first few cases that I randomly pulled-up).

Hide comments

3 thoughts on “Power of Attorney

  1. 1

    Note – I don’t believe that the MPEP or CFR expressly require the filing of a power of attorney. Is that correct?

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      A registered patent attorney can do most things without a POA. There are only a handful of things, for example, filing a terminal disclaimer, where the PTO requires a POA from a registered patent attorney. But my practice is to get the client to sign one and file it in every case, so we don’t have to wait should a POA become necessary somewhere during prosecution. With the advent of the form of the POA where the client can sign a single time then the document can be used over and over again with the attorney’s signature on a transmittal sheet, there’s really little reason not to do that.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      Correct, see 37 cfr § 1.34. Practitioners may file in a representative capacity.

      Acting in a representative capacity.
      When a patent practitioner acting in a representative capacity appears in person or signs a paper in practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office in a patent case, his or her personal appearance or signature shall constitute a representation to the United States Patent and Trademark Office that under the provisions of this subchapter and the law, he or she is authorized to represent the particular party on whose behalf he or she acts. In filing such a paper, the patent practitioner must set forth his or her registration number, his or her name and signature. Further proof of authority to act in a representative capacity may be required.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture