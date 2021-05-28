No Escape from the Western District of Texas

Your explanation is equivalent to an chemical engineer saying that having taken a statics class qualifies him to comment on civil engineering, but that a civil engineer who has been teaching chemical reactor design for a decade has no right to comment on chemical engineering because he’s never done an energy balance from within a chemical plant. Your suggested standards for qualification to comment are lopsided to the point of silliness, and self-serving.

You are an examiner, correct? Non-attorney, correct?

Venue is an issue that EVERY attorney should be able to address. EVERY attorney that goes to court MUST be able to handle issues arising regarding venue. Frankly, it isn’t that complicated. Thus, no attorney should feel constrained about commenting about venue as it is issue that we have been trained to deal with and venue itself is not very hard.

Mr. Gugliuzza was an associate in an appellate practice for 3 years. Let’s break that down that experience for a moment. Jones Day is a huge law firm. Odds are that any junior associate in litigation practice isn’t going to be tasked with any big issues. Rather, they are going to be researching very narrowly-defined issues. Over the 3 years, maybe they’ll be a part of a dozen, two-dozen, maybe three-dozen appellate briefs?? Given his experience in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal (which does NOT handle patent cases), he was probably tasked, while as an associate, with addressing more procedural issues (as opposed to substantive patent law). All told, his experience with patent law is likely much, much less than you would expect for his 3 years as an associate.

Someone who does patent prosecution, on the other had, is essentially “first chair” (i.e., they make the decisions and do the vast amount of work). I would expect someone with 6 months of patent prosecution experience to have more experience researching, writing about substantive patent law than someone with 3 years of appellate practice. Moreover, an average patent prosecutor probably sees a greater number of fact patterns over the course of the month than an average associate in an appellate practice sees over 3 years.

If you want to analogize Mr. Gugliuzza’s experience, then it would be like someone with a finance degree who managed certain aspects of purchasing components for a chemical reactor over a couple of years now teaching a class on chemical engineering. Mr. Gugliuzza does not have an engineering degree. He never worked as an engineer. Being part of an appellate practice, he would have never drafted a patent claim. He would have never corresponded with an examiner making arguments regarding patentability. Given his junior status, he probably rarely had any meaningful discussions with a client.

Not having a technical degree hasn’t stopped others from being an academic in the patent field. Mark Lemley has a degree in Economic and Political Science from Stanford. Like, Mr. Gugliuzza, Lemley also clerked in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and was an IP litigator for a couple of years before going into academia. Lemley, like Gugliuzza, has probably never been tasked with writing a patent claim. Personally, I think Lemley’s writings suffer from a disconnect with how patents are prosecuted. He epitomizes, IMHO, the ivory tower academic who makes pronouncement from up high but really doesn’t understand the reality of what is happening on the ground — simply because he’s never been on the ground to know.

This is a quote from the abstract of one of Lemley’s papers dated early 2020:

While we confirm some conventional wisdom, we upend other assumptions common in the legal and policy debates over patent eligible subject matter. In particular, we find that once in court, biotech/life science innovations are more likely to survive patentable subject matter challenges than software/IT innovations. Most surprisingly we find that the entities most likely to lose their patents at this stage are not patent trolls but individual inventors and inventor-started companies.

Only people sitting in their ivory towers would be surprised that the entities most likely to lose are “individual inventors and inventor-started companies” — not NPEs. The patent system has been scr ewing the little guy for well over a decade now. The patent system is set up to allow the FAANG-like companies to squash the IP of all potential competitors. Injunctions are rarely issued (thanks i4i), patents are deemed obvious for whatever reason (thanks KSR), patents in the most innovative fields are being shot down left and right because of 101 (thanks Mayo/Alice), venue for patent infringement is exceptionally limited (thanks TC Heartland). Also, as Josh Malone can attest, if you have a patent being infringed by a big company, you are going to continually get IPR’d until they find the right panel at the PTAB to invalidate your patent.

I’m sure Lemley and Gugliuzza think they are protecting mom and pop shops from being subject to needless patent litigation. However, in reality, what they are doing is making it easy for the large companies of the world to infringe, with impunity, the intellectual property of small-time inventors. Without the protection of IP to differentiate the products/services of the smaller players, the big guys will crush the smaller players on non-IP competitive factors.