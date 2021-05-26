Judge (Upcoming) Tiffany Cunningham

I wrote previously about Tiffany Cunningham who has been nominated to join the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Judge Wallach is set to take senior status at the end of May 2021.

Today the Senate Judiciary Committee held its hearing on Cunningham’s nomination.  The Senate is quite busy to day and her nomination is not considered truly controversial as such there were only a few questions and statements.

Sen Durbin (Chair) and Sen Grassley (Ranking Member) both indicated that they would support the nomination (as did all other Senators who spoke).

Sen Booker: It is amazing that we are still doing “firsts.” Congratulations.

Sen Coons: Will you ensure access to independent inventors and small start-up companies?

Sen Grassley: Will you take a hard look at takings jurisprudence and protect personal property in cases from the Court of Federal Claims?

These days there is often not much to learn from the hearing because the nominees are coached to evade and generally answer along the lines of “Thank you for the question, I will endeavor to faithfully apply the law to the facts of the particular cases before me.”  The only real answer of interest telling came in response to a question from Senator Grassley.

Grassley: “Do you think it is appropriate for district judges to actively create favorable patent venues in their courts?”

Cunningham: Federal Judges should not be “really taking into consideration what sorts of cases they might want to appear before them.”

I expect that Cunningham will be confirmed by the Senate within the next few weeks.

9 thoughts on “Judge (Upcoming) Tiffany Cunningham

  1. 3

    Who knows what she will do. I don’t see any strong evidence indicating what type of judge she will be. She has the feel of someone that is unlikely to go full anti-patent judicial activism like Taranto.

    Oddly, her manner reminds me of Newman.

  2. 2

    One case in which she represented a biotech firm asserting two patents in which one of them was knocked out under 101. Seems to me that she has mostly represented defendants, but that is typical of biglaw.

    1. 2.1

      Re: “..mostly represented defendants, but that is typical of biglaw.” This sounds like another interesting statistical study for Dennis? Of course big companies do make the fattest suit targets, and having the most to lose are more willing to pay higher legal fees. But on the other hand, few individuals sue on patents, even on a contingent fee basis, and the large sums now being invested in the many PAE patent suits on PAE acquired patents are clearly also financially incented and sophisticated enough to hire competent patent litigation attorneys.

  3. 1

    Thanks. Very interesting that Ranking Republican Senate Judiciary Committee member Grassley would ask: “Do you think it is appropriate for district judges to actively create favorable patent venues in their courts?” Presumably, being aware of and receptive to complaints about Judge Albright’s Waco WDTX court? [And/or the prior activities in Marshall EDTX?]

    1. 1.1

      I can think of no other reference.

      I do pause though at the implications of the value statements (the answer reflecting the tenor of the question).

      Why in the world would a judge NOT want to care about the types of cases in HER courtroom?

      What is with the implied “unfairness” in “favorable patent venue” of the question?

      Why would not ALL judges want a “favorable patent venue?” Are not patents a good thing?

      Sure – this might take some reading between the lines, but it is not as if that reading occurs in a vacuum, now is it?

    2. 1.2

      That was a ridiculous softball question made for publicity.

      Not really even a quesiton.

      1. 1.2.1

        Agreed

      2. 1.2.2

        I disagree. The question is an easy-to-pass filter to weed out the most extreme nutters. Just because every candidate should pass a filter doesn’t mean there’s no value in applying the filter.

        1. 1.2.2.1

          You misunderstand the softball nature.

          Virtue signaling — as it often tends to be — IS meaningless.

          It is just not a matter of “Weed out the most extreme nutters.

          You display an incredible lack of appreciation of the historical context of how “questioning of judges” has become what Prof. Crouch calls These days there is often not much to learn from the hearing because the nominees are coached to evade and generally answer along the lines of…

