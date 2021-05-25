Recordation Requirements and a Certificate of Unenforceability

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

There are two interesting patent provisions being debated in the Senate as amendments to bipartisan Endless Frontier Act S.1260.  Although it is difficult to tell exactly what will happen, the EFA Bill as a whole is likely to pass through the Senate. Both amendments were proposed in a bipartisan manner by Sens Tillis (R) and Leahy (D) and so also carry some weight.  This is being pushed through the Senate and so there are unlikely to be any hearings on these amendments.

Requirement of Recording: Most patent owners record their ownership interest, but many do not.  The proposal would require expressly require recordation of any foreign ownership:

[N]ot later than 90 days after the date on which a patent, or any interest in a patent of not less than 10 percent (in the aggregate), is assigned to any foreign entity or person, [the USPTO shall] require the recording of that assignment.

In addition, the proposal creates a penalty for failure to follow the recordation rules:

No party may recover, for infringement of a patent in any litigation, any monetary damages for any period in which ownership with respect to the patent is not properly recorded in accordance with the requirements of this subsection.

Since the current rules do not require recordation, it is unclear to me if this penalty would only apply to the new foreign ownership recordation requirement or would it apply to all forms of ownership.  Read my redline version of the proposal here: RedlineOfAssignmentProposal.

Although most patentees record their ownership, many do not. Non-recording is especially common among patent assertion entities.  As such, this proposal could potentially have a big impact (depending upon how it is interpreted) and would ate least generate further litigation regarding its applicability and effective dates.

Certificate of Unenforceability: The second proposed amendment alters the ex parte reexamination statute.  Currently ex party reexaminations can be filed based upon printed prior art.  The proposal would also allow for a reexamination to challenge a patent’s enforceability “on the basis of credible evidence that any claim was obtained through fraud.”  The PTO would then issue a “certificate of unenforceability.”

Hide comments

2 thoughts on “Recordation Requirements and a Certificate of Unenforceability

  1. 2

    Well, the broadening of reexams is quite eye-catching. If that becomes law, it’d be interesting to see who takes advantage of that and the interplay with existing inequitable conduct claims in district court. On the backend, do examiners have much training on evaluating such fraud claims?

    As for the recordation, I have to imagine it’d only apply going forward. Just as an implementation matter, it’d be crazy for patentees and the Office to have to review all historical assignments for any foreign ones. The language seems to be forward-looking too.

    I wonder if that requirement could be easily skirted by using U.S. shell entities that in turn have foreign ownership, instead of having foreign entities own interests directly? Is the requirement then just “virtue signaling” mostly?

    The new language may also introduce a drafting problem because it seems to repeal the Office’s authority to charge fees for recordation. I assume that can be fixed though.

    Is an “ex party” when you celebrate breaking up with a girl/boyfriend?

    Reply Report
  2. 1

    Perhaps I am missing something important here, but would not the foreign registration provisions put us in violation of TRIPS Art. 3(1) (“Each Member shall accord to the nationals of other Members treatment no less favourable than that it accords to its own nationals with regard to the protection of intellectual property…”)?

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture