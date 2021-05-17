BB,

The restraint has to do with the nature of attorneys serving as fiduciaries AND our proximity to the mechanisms of law.

Certainly, the ethics side does not eliminate profit motives, but it does recognize that law is ‘the complex,’ and those seeking assistance should not be consumed by a “buyer beware” overarching theme.

I would add (outside of the immediate context), that those who TEACH law should have even more arduous ethical constraints, as they will often serve a more imposing role through Amicus Briefs as well as have a direct hand in molding the legal minds OF attorneys.