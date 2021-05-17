The law and ethics of attorney fees prevent the practice of litigation from being just another capitalist enterprise.
Perhaps I’m just being obtuse, but how? There are laws and ethical rules surrounding a lot of capitalist enterprises.
Muh ethics. Hilarious. The question is who determines what is and what is not “ethical”. Nightmare mode: no leaning on “the muh body politic” etc.
Why is the practice of law not supposed to be a “capitalist enterprise”? Are law firms charitable organizations? Are plumbers not supposed to turn leaky pipes into a capitalist enterprise?
The restraint has to do with the nature of attorneys serving as fiduciaries AND our proximity to the mechanisms of law.
Certainly, the ethics side does not eliminate profit motives, but it does recognize that law is ‘the complex,’ and those seeking assistance should not be consumed by a “buyer beware” overarching theme.
I would add (outside of the immediate context), that those who TEACH law should have even more arduous ethical constraints, as they will often serve a more imposing role through Amicus Briefs as well as have a direct hand in molding the legal minds OF attorneys.
Odd statement.
Rather than (my emphasis added), “The law and ethics of attorney fees prevent the practice of litigation from being just another capitalist enterprise.”
Why not just: “Legal ethics prevents the practice of law from being just another capitalist enterprise.“…?
There is far more than merely “billing,” and the reach is far more than mere “litigation.”
Or is this being generated directly from the recent exchange between Night Writer and I?