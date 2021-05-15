Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Amanda Macias, Kevin Breuninger, and Thomas Franck: U.S. Backs Waiving Patent Protections for Covid Vaccines, Citing Global Health Crisis (Source: CNBC)
- David Lawder, Andrea, Shalal and Carl O’donnell: U.S. Wants COVID Vaccine Patent Waiver to Benefit World, Not Boost China Biotech (Source: Reuters)
- John Chalmers and Jan Strupczewski: Key EU Countries Rebuff Biden on Sharing COVID Vaccine Patents (Source: Reuters)
- Caroline O’Neill: Pfizer Canada Vaccine Lead Says Lifting Patents Isn’t Solution to Inequity (Source: CTV News)
- Blake Brittain: Federal Circuit Affirms Mixed Ruling on VoIP Patent in Apple-Uniloc Fight (Source: Reuters)
- Alessandro Mascellino: Apple Patent Filing Describes Improved Face ID Biometrics for Masked Users (Source: Biometric Update)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Dr. Peter J. Hotez, Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi, and Dr. Prashant Yadav: Producing a Vaccine Requires More Than a Patent (Source: Foreign Affairs)
- Dr. Daniel W. Drezner: The End of Intellectual Property Protections? (Source: The Washington Post)
- Dr. Bashayer Almajed and Prof. Bashar Malkawi: Royalty Rate Determination in Patent Infringement Cases: The U.S. and China Compared (Source: SSRN)
