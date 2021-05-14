Oracle v. Google: May 2021 Update

Oracle America, Inc. v. Google LLC (Fed. Cir. 2021)

Earlier this year, the US Supreme Court decided this case in favor of Google’s fair use argument and rejecting the Federal Circuit’s opposite conclusion. On remand, the Federal Circuit has now issued a short order in the case sending it back down to the District Court.

In its order, the Federal Circuit recalled its mandate in the case “solely with respect to fair use.”  That means that its judgment favoring Oracle on the question of copyrightability still stands.  Finally, the “district court’s final judgment in favor of Google is affirmed.” Neither party had filed additional briefs in the appeal following the Supreme Court’s decision.

11 thoughts on “Oracle v. Google: May 2021 Update

    So….

    APIs are copyrightable — but (like most all software copyright) have that right relatively easily distinguished by some “transformation” to which the item (lock, stock and barrel) can be taken and used for.

    Thus endith thou “but copyright is often protection“ mantra.

      “is often protection” should read “is enough protection”

      It’s a great point. As happens on rare occasions, Thomas’s dissent had a kernel (no API pun intended) of insight. He noted that if API copying ends up always or almost always being fair use as a matter of law, then it’s tantamount to no copyrightability in the first instance.

        I think that such a dissenting comment is a minor point (not to diminish you for saying it).

        Rather, the larger point — from the holding of the case — is that copyrighting itself of ALL software is brought to a ‘tantamount’ point of NO real copyright protection based on the (very loose) face that ‘transformation’ was effected for the large scale, lock-stock-and-barrel BLATANT copying.

        This is a watershed moment in protecting software innovation through copyright.

        Read that as an extinction level watershed moment – based on the looseness of ‘transform’ and just how much that single aspect TURNED every one of the Factors.

          I think we actually agree on the larger point. The majority purported not to resolve the copyrightability issue, but the dissent highlighted that it was in effect deciding it with potentially wide-ranging consequences, as you note.

      The statement that “APIs are copyrightable” is as uncontroversial as it is meaningless. The standard for originality in copyright is really low; a work simply has to possess a minimal degree of creativity to be protected. As a result, even in the early days of API copyright cases, copyrightable subject matter was not seriously contested.

      But obviously the degree of creativity and originality can infect the fair use and infringement analysis in profound ways, and I think this case is an illustration of that. What has always amazed me is that, throughout the case, Oracle pretty much went along with Google’s arguments that framed the Java API around the simplest example in the entire API — the “max(a,b)” method from the java.lang.math class, which returns “a” or “b” depending whichever has the higher value. Google held that one up as the representative Java API method throughout the entire case, and that’s the one the Supreme Court seized on in explaining the Java API. That example made Oracle’s claim seem silly, as it’s hard to see how Oracle should have a copyright monopoly over an API method showing so little originality, and where there are very few alternative ways of expressing the same functionality. But there are literally hundreds of other API method declarations copied by Google that were far more complex and had more than two parameters (and in which the order of the parameters was significant to the function of the method), which showed far more originality and in which there were infinite alternative ways of expressing the same functionality. Oracle made a half-hearted attempt to point this out in its Supreme Court brief but never developed the argument.

      By holding up math.max(a,b), Google was able to give off the impression that Oracle’s claim over the Java API was seeking to monopolize (through copyright) something that was almost entirely functional. Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered in the end, but it always seemed to me that Oracle did itself no favors by allowing the entire Java API to be represented by perhaps its simplest and least original example.

        While agreeing with your lead-in, I do NOT agree with your take-away of, “and I think this case is an illustration of that.”

        I think that this statement quite misses the boat on what the Supreme Court did in this case – the language that they used – and thus the direct result of eviscerating the ability to rely on copyright for ANY software protection.

        This was decidedly NOT a “well, APIs were going to fall anyway” type of takeaway from the actual legal decision provided by the Supreme Court.

        was seeking to monopolize (through copyright) something that was almost entirely functional.

        Also expressly incorrect.

        Merger — which is the legal doctrine that WOULD apply in your assertion — was expressly not a part of the holding here.

        These are some excellent points I think.

    The impact of the SCOTUS decision will be interesting to see in the Warhol case now up on appeal at CA2.

      Another interesting facet is the CAFC holding on copyrightability remains, but it’s only persuasive authority in the district courts (or other circuits, of course). Technically I believe that’s true even in a district court case with patent claims where an appeal lies to CAFC, because the court would be bound by regional circuit authority on copyright issues.

      -hr

