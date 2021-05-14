Oracle v. Google: May 2021 Update

The statement that “APIs are copyrightable” is as uncontroversial as it is meaningless. The standard for originality in copyright is really low; a work simply has to possess a minimal degree of creativity to be protected. As a result, even in the early days of API copyright cases, copyrightable subject matter was not seriously contested.

But obviously the degree of creativity and originality can infect the fair use and infringement analysis in profound ways, and I think this case is an illustration of that. What has always amazed me is that, throughout the case, Oracle pretty much went along with Google’s arguments that framed the Java API around the simplest example in the entire API — the “max(a,b)” method from the java.lang.math class, which returns “a” or “b” depending whichever has the higher value. Google held that one up as the representative Java API method throughout the entire case, and that’s the one the Supreme Court seized on in explaining the Java API. That example made Oracle’s claim seem silly, as it’s hard to see how Oracle should have a copyright monopoly over an API method showing so little originality, and where there are very few alternative ways of expressing the same functionality. But there are literally hundreds of other API method declarations copied by Google that were far more complex and had more than two parameters (and in which the order of the parameters was significant to the function of the method), which showed far more originality and in which there were infinite alternative ways of expressing the same functionality. Oracle made a half-hearted attempt to point this out in its Supreme Court brief but never developed the argument.

By holding up math.max(a,b), Google was able to give off the impression that Oracle’s claim over the Java API was seeking to monopolize (through copyright) something that was almost entirely functional. Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered in the end, but it always seemed to me that Oracle did itself no favors by allowing the entire Java API to be represented by perhaps its simplest and least original example.