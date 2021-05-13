A Small Step on Choice of Forum Issues with PTAB

New Vision Gaming & Development, Inc. v. SG Gaming, Inc. (Bally Gaming) (Fed. Cir. 2021)

In a pair of CBM decisions, the PTAB found New Vision’s patent claims ineligible under Section 101.  New Vision had proposed alternative claims, but those were also found to be invalid. On appeal, the Federal Circuit did not review the merits, but instead vacated and remanded on Arthrex grounds.

New Vision requests that we vacate and remand the Board’s decisions in light of Arthrex, Inc. v. Smith & Nephew, Inc., 941 F.3d 1320 (Fed. Cir. 2019). Because Arthrex issued after the Board’s final-written decisions and after New Vision sought Board rehearing, New Vision has not waived its Arthrex challenge by raising it for the first time in its opening brief before this Court. Thus, we vacate and remand for further proceedings consistent with Arthrex, and we need not reach any other issue presented in this case.

Slip. Op.

Judge Newman authored an opinion that dissents in-part.  In particular, Judge Newman argued that the choice-of-forum clause in a contract between the parties required any dispute over the patent to be resolved in a Nevada-based court, not in the USPTO.  “The Board refused to respect the forum selection agreement, and proceeded to final decision of the petitions.”  Judge Newman argued that the appellate panel should consider the issue before remanding.

Judge Newman particularly wanted to decide this issue here with her colleague Judges Moore on the panel (along with Judge Taranto).   A parallel question is question under consideration in Kannuu Pty Ltd., v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Fed. Cir. 2021).  Oral arguments are expected in that case in July 2021 before a yet-to-be-disclosed panel.

U.S. Patent Nos. 7,451,987 and 7,325,806.  The parallel litigation (filed in Nevada) is stayed pending outcome of the CBM review. New Vision Gaming &
Development, Inc. v. Bally Gaming Inc., No. 2:17-cv-01559-APG-BNW (D.
Nev.).

6 thoughts on “A Small Step on Choice of Forum Issues with PTAB

  1. 2

    I think that Judge Newman has the better of this. The CAFC should have remanded with instructions to dismiss in view of the forum selection clause.

    1. 2.1

      +1.

      As she does with the great majority of here cases, she got this one right as well.

      If the PTAB really wants to be a replacement for court actions (hold your laughter please), they need to respect forum-choice clauses.

      . . . and just think, doing so would even open up some more time to resume their innovation-killing Death Squad duties . . .

  2. 1

    No comment on Trimble v. Perdiemco that was decided on the 12th (i.e., Wednesday)? This case was about limiting the impact of Red Wing Shoe v. Hockerson-Halberstadt, which was a Federal Circuit case from 1998. Red Wing was a personal jurisdiction case that held that the sending of a demand letter did not create personal jurisdiction (e.g., in the context of obtaining a declaratory judgment of non-infringement).

    The Federal Circuit determined that during negotiations (after a demand letter was sent) that patent owner “communicated with [alleged infringer] via letter, email, or telephone at least twenty-two times” and this occurred “in California over a period of three months.” The Federal Circuit then determined the following:
    PerDiemCo’s twenty-two communications over the course of about three months fall well outside the “sufficient latitude” we sought to grant patentees “to inform others of [their] patent rights without subjecting [themselves] to jurisdiction in a foreign forum” on the basis of three letters sent over a similar time period in Red Wing.
    On that basis, they reversed the District Court’s decision that the District Court did not have personal jurisdiction.

    If I’m reading this decision correctly, it basically means that any extended negotiations after notice of infringement has been served will put the patent owner at risk of being DJ’d for non-infringement by the alleged infringer. I suspect this means that more patent holders will file the complaint first and then engage in negotiations than they have previously. Otherwise, the patent owner will be at risk of going to court in a forum not of their own choosing.

    1. 1.1

      I hear you.

      Not quite worth repeating (since it is not a dedicated thread), but here is a link to Greg’s and my comments: link to patentlyo.com

    2. 1.2

      Hi folks. Im slow. Important decision for sure.

    3. 1.3

      “more patent holders will file the complaint first and then engage in negotiations than they have previously. Otherwise, the patent owner will be at risk of going to court in a forum not of their own choosing.”

      Sad but true. Yet another case making it even harder to settle disputes without having to (first) go to Court.

      Which is contrary to what Courts say they prefer . . .

      Sue first. Talk next.

      What a waste of everyone’s time and money; including Courts.

