As a work of fiction, this may well be a compelling work of fiction—hard to say based merely on a trailer. This does not appear, however, to be based on any “true story.”

Monsanto has sued a number of individual farmers for growing transgenic crops without a license. Monsanto has won every one of those suits. If this is a story about a plucky individual who beats the corporate “Goliath,” it is a work merely of fiction. Incidentally, every one of those suits involve farmers buying Monsanto seed, and then saving more seed for a second generation.

Meanwhile, I notice that the “Percy” character in the trailer claims (unlike the actual farmers against whom Monsanto has won lawsuits) never to have bought Monsanto seeds. If so, then the detectable infringing plants in his crop must come from cross pollination contamination. The Organic Seed Growers tried to get a declaratory judgment of non-infringement against Monsanto for organic growers whose crops are cross contaminated with Monsanto proprietary genes. The court dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction because Monsanto had given a covenant not to sue such farmers. The court concluded that the language of that covenant was so capacious that there was no case or controversy sufficient to support DJ jurisdiction.

In other words, I cannot find an instance of a grower in “Percy’s” sympathetic position that ever had to take on Monsanto. Once again, as a work of fiction, this might be good drama. As mere fiction, however, it does not seem to offer any compelling insights about IP law and its real-world implications.