Supreme Court offers Hope on Eligibility Case

by Dennis Crouch

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.,  v. Neapco Holdings LLC (Supreme Court 2021)

The Supreme Court today called for the views of the Solicitor General (CVSG) in this important patent eligibility case. “The Acting Solicitor General is invited to file a brief in this case expressing the views of the United States.”

In a pair of briefs filed in 2019, then Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued that the Court should hear a new eligibility case to clarify its precedent: “the Court’s recent decisions have fostered uncertainty concerning those substantive Section 101 standards.”

These briefs were filed during the Trump Administration and involved substantial cooperation between the SG’s office and the USPTO.  The burning question is whether the Biden Administration will see the issues in the same way.

Federal Circuit Narrows Application of Hooke’s Law, but Still Wields the Ineligibility Hammer

  1. 4

    Supreme Court offers Hope on Eligibility Case
    The interesting question might be to whom “Hope” is being offered? Is this hope in the form of the Supreme Court pushing back on the clear-cutting of the forest of patent eligibility being performed by the Federal Circuit? Or is this hope for those who want the Supreme Court to put a final nail in the coffin entombing patents rights in the US?

    This certainly isn’t the ideal case for those who (rightfully) believe that the dominant technology of this era involves computer-implemented inventions and it is computer-implemented inventions that have been receiving the brunt of the Federal Circuit’s clear-cutting of patent-eligible inventions. However, this is an ideal case to show just how far the Federal Circuit has stepped outside the bounds that the Supreme Court laid down in Alice (“At the same time, we tread carefully in construing this exclusionary principle lest it swallow all of patent law. At some level, ‘all inventions . . . embody, use, reflect, rest upon, or apply laws of nature, natural phenomena, or abstract ideas’” along with “Like the risk hedging in Bilski, the concept of intermediated settlement is ‘ ‘a fundamental economic practice long prevalent in our system of commerce.’ ‘ “)

    Assuming that the Supreme Court is not going to set aside its longstanding exceptions to patentable subject matter jurisprudence, what I would like to see is the Supreme Court more forcefully require an analysis of “preemption” as part of the 101 analysis (i.e., the analysis that the Federal Circuit pays lip service to). Requiring a claimed invention to substantially “preempt” an abstract idea would put an end to much of the Federal Circuit’s shenanigans.

    Of course, one needs to know what constitutes an “an abstract idea” and what counts as “preemption.”

    1. 4.1

      Those are good comments wandering.

      I think particularly relevant is that the CAFC could have easily cabined Alice and the whole notion that this is coming from the Scotus is not true. What the Scotus did was provide a tool for the CAFC to do whatever they wanted in terms of eligibility and what the CAFC did was as you say clear but information processing inventions. (Taranto is also doing the same with 112 and information processing.)

      The notion that the CAFC is, in any way, acting in good faith is ludicrous to anyone that understands patent law.

      1. 4.1.1

        [T]he CAFC could have easily cabined Alice and the whole notion that this is coming from the Scotus is not true… The notion that the CAFC is, in any way, acting in good faith is ludicrous to anyone that understands patent law.

        I do not mean this in an aggressive or hostile fashion, but I think that the above opinion is actually the one that betrays a misunderstanding of the situation. American Axle is merely the latest in a long line of “great hope” cert. petitions that have been filed since Mayo in the hope that the SCotUS will see that it has unleashed a whirlwind. The SCotUS could have stepped in and clipped the CAFC’s wings at multiple points along the line, and yet the SCotUS has repeatedly refused to do so.

        The cossacks work for the Czar. The SCotUS has not acted to stop the CAFC so far because the SCotUS wants (or at least, has wanted up until this point) the CAFC to continue as it is doing. The CAFC is merely following orders. They have cabined Mayo/Alice where they thought that they could get away with it (e.g., Vanda), but that is rare enough. Mostly, though, they have been wrecking §101 jurisprudence because they got the memo that the SCotUS wants them to wreck §101.

  2. 3

    Lemley will be working overtime to try and figure out some way to derail this.

    1. 3.1

      Or imagine Chien in Biden’s office telling him that Trade Secrets are the way to go that patents are evil and what we need is stronger Trade Secrets.

      You tech dirt people should figure this out. Your salaries are going to drop by 50-80 percent when Chien does the bidding of SV and gets stronger Trade Secrets.

      No moving to another job without changing your area of expertise. No more papers in conferences unless your new Trade Secret owners say it is OK, which they won’t.

      Chien is probably telling Biden that Alice is good law and not to interfere with it.

      1. 3.1.1

        I just wish that these large corporate representatives would stop claiming to be professors doing scholarly work.

  3. 2

    We are overdue for a Diehr to Alice‘s Flook. Here’s hoping (against my expectations) that American Axle will be the vehicle for a needed course correction.

    1. 2.1

      Indeed. Here’s hoping. As I have observed previously, Axle is a case where the Justices need have no fears that, if they take the case, they might reveal the depths of their ignorance of the subject technology. Everybody knows what vibrations are, what resonance is, and how irritating (or lyrical) vibrations can be. Nobody need have any inhibitions about grasping and then commenting on the problem of vibration in a vehicle drivetrain.

      When will SCOTUS ever get again such an excellent case for fixing the total shambles that is eligibility as it stands today?

      1. 2.1.1

        Do you think the elite class has experience with out of balance drive shafts? Did any of these Justices ever have to diagnose and replace a worn u-joint in a used Chevy they bought with cash earned while working their way through school? Perhaps they assume that mechanics and engineers solve such problems for donuts just like programmers.

    2. 2.2

      Scotus just asked the DOJ to file a brief in American Axle.

  4. 1

    Is Biden’s choice for the empty CAFC place an early indication of orderly legal thinking? Hope so.

