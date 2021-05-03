Supreme Court offers Hope on Eligibility Case

The interesting question might be to whom “Hope” is being offered? Is this hope in the form of the Supreme Court pushing back on the clear-cutting of the forest of patent eligibility being performed by the Federal Circuit? Or is this hope for those who want the Supreme Court to put a final nail in the coffin entombing patents rights in the US?

This certainly isn’t the ideal case for those who (rightfully) believe that the dominant technology of this era involves computer-implemented inventions and it is computer-implemented inventions that have been receiving the brunt of the Federal Circuit’s clear-cutting of patent-eligible inventions. However, this is an ideal case to show just how far the Federal Circuit has stepped outside the bounds that the Supreme Court laid down in Alice (“At the same time, we tread carefully in construing this exclusionary principle lest it swallow all of patent law. At some level, ‘all inventions . . . embody, use, reflect, rest upon, or apply laws of nature, natural phenomena, or abstract ideas’” along with “Like the risk hedging in Bilski, the concept of intermediated settlement is ‘ ‘a fundamental economic practice long prevalent in our system of commerce.’ ‘ “)

Assuming that the Supreme Court is not going to set aside its longstanding exceptions to patentable subject matter jurisprudence, what I would like to see is the Supreme Court more forcefully require an analysis of “preemption” as part of the 101 analysis (i.e., the analysis that the Federal Circuit pays lip service to). Requiring a claimed invention to substantially “preempt” an abstract idea would put an end to much of the Federal Circuit’s shenanigans.

Of course, one needs to know what constitutes an “an abstract idea” and what counts as “preemption.”