USPTO hiring hundreds of new patent examiners

From the USPTO: Qualified engineers, scientists, and graphic artists can apply now.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is seeking soon-to-be graduates and professionals with backgrounds in graphic design/art, as well as engineers with backgrounds in biomedical, computer, electrical, and mechanical engineering to apply for hundreds of entry-level patent examiner positions in Alexandria, Virginia.

Patent examiners play a critical role in the agency’s efforts to foster innovation, competitiveness, and economic growth. USPTO examiners work closely with inventors and entrepreneurs to process their patent applications and determine whether or not a patent can be granted.

Join one of the most highly-skilled workforces in the country, at one of the best places to work in the federal government. Applications are being accepted for design patent examiners until June 24. Applications for all other patent examiner openings will be accepted until July 1. Visit the USAJobs website to apply; there are several potential cut-off dates prior to the deadline, so immediate submissions are highly recommended.