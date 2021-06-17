Communication with your Attorney

Patent

Vestal v. Treasury (Fed. Cir. 2021)

This is not a patent case, but it is strange enough to need some thought. Sarah Vestal was an IRS employee.  In 2018, the IRS planned to suspend her based upon “discourteous and unprofessional conduct.” In preparing her defense, Vestal sent the Record from a Taxpayer’s File to her private attorney.  That record included private information that Vestal was not permitted to share outside the office.  She was then fired as a consequence of sharing the information with her attorney.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed:

Ms. Vestal intentionally disclosed taxpayer information to an unauthorized person for her own benefit.

The writing of the decision is interesting (or perhaps odd) because it appears to treat IRS confidentiality as “sacrosanct,” but not attorney-client communication. Recognize here that the IRS might have permitted her to disclose some aspects of the case to her attorney — but only after redaction and approval.

This type of issue is important and relevant to anyone operating in a confidential environment (such as almost every company) who might need to privately consult an attorney.

6 thoughts on "Communication with your Attorney

  1. 4

    At least (now) she wont be charged with violation of the CFAA.

    Does the calculus change if the information was material and discovery insufficient as part of the process in which she was involved? Would not her interest in due process attenuate her duty of strict confidentiality down to a reasonable assurance of confidentiality? (i.e. the privilege)….

    
  2. 3

    The IRS/MSPB and the CAFC all seem to have disregarded the fact that the attorney was obligated to keep the information confidential pursuant to attorney-client privilege/ethical obligations. That seems to be at least a mitigating factor suggesting some punishment less drastic that termination would have been appropriate.

    
    1. 3.1

      I am not sure that such ‘secondary’ considerations overcome a strict (and established) process – not should it.

      It does serve though as a reminder that the time to challenge (to change) a process is before one may need to avail oneself of that process.

      
  3. 2

    This is a thinker.

    
  4. 1

    “In 2018, the IRS planned to suspend her based upon “discourteous and unprofessional conduct.””

    Anything analogous to how applicants are treated by a few (fortunately, very few) of the examiners at the USPTO?

    
    1. 1.1

      Perhaps a nod to ‘different behavior in different forums,’ but I can count on one hand the number of times that an examiner has been discourteous (and of course, I have never been discourteous).

      While not always on the ball, and even sometimes persisting in errant views, there has almost always been decorum in the official channels.

      

