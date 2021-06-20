Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Shawn Freedberg: DeepRoot’s Silva Cell Wins Patent Infringement Case Against GreenBlue Urban (Source: Business Wire)
- Josh White: Active Energy Awarded Canadian Patent for ‘CoalSwitch’ (Source: Share Cast)
- Sonali Paul: U.S. Encouraged by Progress Toward Vaccine Patent Waiver (Source: CTV)
- Jamey Keaten: WTO to Intensify Talks on Easing Access to COVID-19 Vaccines (Source: ABC)
- Hans Vitzthum: Actinium Further Strengthens Patent Portfolio with International IP Covering the Composition and Methods of Administration of Iomab-B Antibody Radiation Conjugate in the EU and Japan (Source: Yahoo Finance)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Chethan K. Srinivasa and Pakin Pongcheewin: Did AI Patents Help AV/EV-Related Companies Get Acquired by Apple? (Source: The National Law Review)
- Atty. P. Marshall Ticer and Atty. Thomas Epting: How To Patent Software And Computer-Implemented Business Methods In The US And Abroad (Source: JD Supra)
- Atty. Warren Woessner: Yu v. Apple – Transubstantiation of a Camera into an Abstract Idea (Source: The National Law Review)
