United States v. Arthrex: Supreme Court Preserves the PTAB

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

United States v. Arthrex, — S.Ct. — (2021)

The Supreme Court has confirmed that PTAB Judges yield unreviewable authority during inter partes review and therefore acting as Principal Officers under the US Constitution. Therefore the APJs should have been nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

BUT, the Court solved the problem in a new way–by making PTAB determinations reviewable by the USPTO Director.  This leaves the PTAB system in-place, but will place major insider political pressure on the PTO Director (and current Acting Director).

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1434_ancf.pdf

= = = =

One irony here is that the person with new political accountability is Drew Hirshfeld.  Although he is sitting in the Director’s seat, Hirshfeld was not appointed as PTO Director by anyone. Although the Supreme Court refers to him as “Acting Director,” the administration has taken pains to clearly state that he is not the acting director. Rather, Hirshfeld’s title is a person “Performing the functions and duties of the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO.”

= = =

Chief Justice Roberts wrote the Majority Opinion.

  • Parts I and II Concludes that APJs were acting as Principal Officers.  This portion was joined by Justices Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett. (5 Justices)
  • Part III provides a judicial remedy by rewriting the statute to give the USPTO Director power to directly review PTAB decisions. That portion was only joined by Justices Alito, Kavanaugh, and Barrett. (only 4 Justices).  However, Justice Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan agreed in a separate opinion that the remedy was proper (although they disagreed about whether it was needed at all).

Justice Gorsuch disagreed with the remedy — He would have simply set-aside the PTAB decisions and let Congress fix the problem.

Justice Thomas dissented from the whole majority approach – finding that Congress expressly identified APJs as inferior officers and that they are two steps below the president (i.e., pretty far down on the chain).  “For the very first time, this Court holds that Congress violated the Constitution by vesting the appointment of a federal officer in the head of a department.”  In addition, Justice Thomas argued that the remedy is inappropriate: “If the Court truly believed administrative patent judges are principal officers, then the Court would need to vacate the Board’s decision.”

= = =

It is telling that Chief Justice Roberts opinion does not begin with a discussion of “rights” but rather Congressional intent to create “a workable patent system.” Here, the court attempts to keep the train on the tracks, but does create real potential trouble by placing the USPTO Director in the political cross-hairs.

This case focuses on Inter Partes Revew proceedings that are decided by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) whose Administrative Patent Judges (APJs) are appointed by the Secretary of Commerce.  This setup though has a Constitutional problem because APJs issue opinions on behalf of the U.S. Government in cases involving private property interests potentially worth billions of dollars. An individual with that power is an Officer of the United States and must generally be appointed by the US President and Confirmed by the Senate, just like is done with Federal Judges and heads of office.  We obviously have some big due process problems when improperly appointed judges issue opinions deciding rights.

Regarding the Appointments Clause, Hamilton wrote that the President should appoint the officers so that the President can be held directly accountable for the good and the bad. “[S]ole and undivided responsibility of one man will naturally beget a livelier sense of duty and a more exact regard to reputation.” The Federalist No. 77.

In its opinion, the Federal Circuit found that APJ’s were improperly appointed, but then issued a savings-severance.  The appellate court invalidated the tenure protections for APJs guaranteed by statute and concluded that was enough to reduce APJs to inferior officers who did not need presidential appointment.  On reflection, the Supreme Court wrote “This satisfied no one.”

Edmond v. United States, 520 U. S. 651 (1997), is Supreme Court’s key case-on-point regarding principal-officer vs inferior-officer vs no-officer-at-all.  Here, the court applied Edmond – finding that the PTO Director has substantial authority over APJs – finding that “he is the boss” in most ways.  BUT, there is one big exception, the PTAB director does not have authority to review the actual APJ decisions.

He is the boss, except when it comes to the one thing that makes the APJs officers exercising “significant authority” in the first place—their power to issue decisions on patentability.

Slip Op.  The Appointments Clause requires politically accountable individuals be responsible in a way that leads directly to the President, and the current setup does not allow for that result. “[T]he public can only wonder ‘on whom the blame or the punishment of a pernicious measure, or series of pernicious measures ought really to fall.'” Slip Op., quoting The Federalist No. 70.  The court also looked to the history of the U.S. Patent System:

When it comes to the patent system in particular, adjudication has followed the traditional rule that a principal officer, if not the President himself, makes the final decision on how to exercise executive power. Recall that officers in President Washington’s Cabinet formed the first Patent Board in 1790. 1 Stat. 109–110. The initial determination of patentability was then relegated to the courts in 1793, but when the Executive Branch reassumed authority in 1836, it was the Commissioner of Patents appointed by the President with the advice and consent of the Senate—who exercised control over the issuance of a patent. The patent system, for nearly the next hundred years, remained accountable to the President through the Commissioner, who directed the work of his subordinates by, for example, hearing appeals from decisions by examiners-in-chief, the forebears of today’s APJs.

Slip Op. All of this leads to the conclusion that APJs are acting like principal officers:

We hold that the unreviewable authority wielded by APJs during inter partes review is incompatible with their appointment by the Secretary to an inferior office.

Note here that the court does not exactly state that “APJs are principal officers” but only that they are acting as such when deciding IPRs.  Regardless, it is improper for them to act-as-such because they are not principal officers.

For a solution, the court rejecting the Federal Circuit’s approach because it does not solve the unreviewability problem.  The Supreme Court offers its own solution: “Decisions by APJs must be subject to review by the Director.”  Here is what the court tells us: Once the PTAB makes its decision, the PTO Director then has the power to review the case and “reach his own decision.” The PTO director’s decision is then reviewable in court.

When reviewing such a decision by the Director, a court must decide the case “conformably to the constitution, disregarding the law” placing restrictions on  is review authority in violation of Article II. Marbury v. Madison, 1 Cranch 137, 178 (1803).

Slip Op. The Supreme Court also makes clear that its decision only directly applies to IPR proceedings. “We do not address the Director’s supervision over other types of adjudications conducted by the PTAB, such as the examination process for which the Director has claimed unilateral authority to issue a patent.”

On remand, the Supreme Court is not requiring the PTAB to rehear any of the prior decisions. But, the PTO Director will need to issue decisions in each case indicating whether or not the office will be rehearing the case.

In deciding the cases, the PTO Director should be careful to avoid calling it a rehearing since “Only the Patent Trial and Appeal Board may grant rehearings.” 35 U.S.C. 6.

= = = =

Big questions for the patent system going forward: how does this Director-Review work and how much political lobbying is appropriate?

= = = =

I noted above that Part III – the remedy portion – of Chief Justice Robert’s opinion only garnered four votes. Not a majority.  However, Justice Breyer wrote a separate opinion joined by two others that “agree with its remedial holding.”  I have not parsed through how this statement differs from simply joining Part III.

 = = = = =

The court notes and the Thompson v. Haight decision from Judge Van Ness that I quoted a couple of weeks ago:

Judge William Van Ness—who before taking the bench had served as second to Aaron Burr in his duel with Alexander Hamilton—lamented that Congress had left the door “open and unguarded” for imposters to secure patents, with the consequences of “litigation and endless trouble, if not total ruin, to the true inventor.” Thompson v. Haight, 23 F. Cas. 1040, 1041–1042 (No. 13,957) (CC SDNY 1826). Congress heeded such concerns by returning the initial determination of patentability to the Executive Branch, see 5 Stat. 117–118, where it remains today.

Slip Op.

= = = = =

One interesting bit I saw in the opinion was the note that the Court of Customs and Patent Appeals (CCPA) was “an entity within the Executive branch until 1958.”  In Ex parte Bakelite Corp., 279 U. S. 438 (1929), the Supreme Court called the CCPA a “legislative court and not a constitutional court.” As such, there was no standing requirement under Article III of the Constitution. “Even if the  proceeding is not such a case or controversy, the Court of Customs Appeals, being a legislative court, may be invested with jurisdiction of it.”  In 1958, Congress overturned that decision with a statement that the CCPA “is hereby declared to be a court established under article III of the Constitution
of the United States.”  72 Stat. 848.

 

Hide comments

36 thoughts on “United States v. Arthrex: Supreme Court Preserves the PTAB

  1. 13

    p.s. Given the review power SCOTUS has now (though unconstitutionally) bestowed on this government position, any attorneys worth their salt should now file appeals with the Director of any PTAB decisions they’re unhappy with.

    Fun times ahead folks.

    Fun times.

    Congress should abolish the PTAB at the same time they restore patent eligibility to all areas of innovation.

    Reply Report
  2. 12

    APJs unconstitutional?

    Ha! That’s nooooooooo problem for us!

    No sirrrrreeeee Bob . . .

    We’ll just make something up out of thin air! (he he — you know, like we did with our unconstitutional Mayo and Alice, innovation-killing decisions)

    Easy peasy!

    Reply Report
  3. 11

    link to usinventor.org

    If you want to use your patents you have to garner enough political clout to pick the next USPTO Director. Our founders explicitly rejected such a system in 1787.

    Reply Report
    1. 11.1

      You’ve probably already noticed or been told, but on the tiny chance you haven’t: Gorsuch mentioned your brief in his partial dissent. Congrats, I guess.

      Reply Report
    1. 10.1

      No wonder only three judges signed up to that part of the en banc denial.

      On page 5, Judge Loonie gets it wrong:

      This court has already considered the impact of functional means claim limitations on whether a disclosure is commensurate in scope with the claim. The answer is that single means claims claim too much. See In re Hyatt, 708 F.2d 712, 714 (Fed. Cir. 1983) (Rich, J.) (“The proper statutory basis for the rejection of a single means claim is the requirement of the first paragraph of § 112 that the enabling disclosure of the specification be commensurate in scope with the claim under consideration. The long-recognized problem with a single means claim is that it covers every conceivable means for achieving the stated result, while the specification discloses at most only those means known to the inventor.”). Multiple means claims simply compound the problem.

      This is NOT a proper recollection of the ‘single means’ issue and what Congress did in 1952 to address that issue.

      To insert the fallacy of “Multiple… simply compounds the problem” is WORSE than scrivining a new law.

      Reply Report
  5. 9

    [T]here is a clause in the AIA saying if any part is found unconstitutional then the whole things fails…

    This is not true. Rather, this is simply an urban legend that gained wide circulation around these part. You can prove as much to yourself by trying to cite this supposed non-severability clause. Try as you might, you will find that there is no such language in the AIA, and never was in the text that circulated in the 112th Congress.

    In fact, the actual AIA was just a series of emendations to Title 35. Title 35 already contains a severability clause (“If any provision of Title 35, as enacted by section 1 hereof, is declared unconstitutional or is held invalid, the validity of the remainder of this title shall not be affected”), so the existing code text already makes the AIA trials provisions severable from the other AIA provisions.

    Reply Report
    1. 9.1

      Like Paul’s “version,” this version too is simply false.

      The “not find” is NOT dispositive.

      What is dispositive is the provision (default) of non-severability coupled with WHAT Congress contemplated for THIS piece of legislation.

      Greg’s “series of emendations” C R P is just that: C R P. That is NOT how legislation works.

      Reply Report
  6. 8

    How long have the words “Only the Patent Trial and Appeal Board may grant rehearings.” been part of 35 USC 6 being held unconstitutional here? Isn’t it long before the AIA established the IPRs to which this decision is reportedly limited?

    Reply Report
    1. 8.1

      Remember that you used to have the out to DC that they removed for IPRs.

      Reply Report
  7. 7

    This topic makes me miss Ned’s insights and wonder his thoughts.

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      I miss Ned as well. He also went through a transformation working on the right v. public right issue for patents. In the end, Ned agree with me that Lemley was an anti-patent judicial activist that made many misrepresentations in his papers. He finally came onboard that SV was ploughing money into burning down the patent system.

      This meant a lot to me after years of arguing with Ned.

      Reply Report
  8. 6

    “This scheme unsurprisingly resulted in the Executive Branch issuing many invalid patents and the Judicial Branch having to decide many infringement cases. See S. Doc. No. 338, 24th Cong., 1st Sess., 3 (1836). Judge William Van Ness—who before taking the bench had served as second to Aaron Burr in his duel with Alexander Hamilton—lamented that Congress had left the door “open and unguarded” for imposters to secure patents, with the consequences of “litigation and endless trouble, if not total ruin, to the true inventor.” Thompson v. Haight, 23 F. Cas. 1040, 1041–1042 (No. 13,957) (CC SDNY 1826).”

    Was there something indicating this would be cited, or was Dennis’ post last Tuesday just fortuitous?

    Reply Report
  9. 5

    DC. “ We obviously have some big due process problems when improperly appointed judges issue opinions deciding rights”

    I would think the “bigness” of the “due process problem” would depend highly on what criteria were used to select the judges and other factors, not just “arcane rule from centuries ago wasn’t followed to the letter.”

    The fact that most Federal judges appointed during the last administration were appointed by people who represent a distinct minority of the population (a minority which includes a notorious anti-government dominionist contingent) seems to me like a much bigger “due process” concern.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      Represent a distinct minority….

      What is the actual legal ‘tie’ from this observation to your view that (somehow) there has been Major due process issues?

      Do you really think that the electoral college – working as it was intended – has such ‘ripple effects?’

      Or are you just ‘being Malcolm?’

      Reply Report
  10. 4

    Hmmm…wasn’t this exactly my prediction? That they would say they were principal officers and re-write the AIA so that the director could review the judgements of the APJs?

    I think so.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Here is the whole opinion in a nutshell:

      Not constitutional the way it is (and Moore’s solution doesn’t fix it), so we hold the following: (guess what? This is what I predicted they would do.)

      “We conclude that a tailored approach is the appropriate
      one: Section 6(c) cannot constitutionally be enforced to the
      extent that its requirements prevent the Director from reviewing final decisions rendered by APJs.”

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        The Director accordingly may review final PTAB decisions and, upon review, may issue decisions himself on behalf of the Board. Section 6(c) otherwise remains operative as to the other members of the
        PTAB.

        Reply Report
        1. 4.1.1.1

          Try as a I may, I simply cannot find any indication in the legislative record that Congress had desired — let alone contemplated — this newly written law.

          Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      Parts I and II (only)….
      Part III…

      Bad scrivening and legislative REwriting…

      Gee, who could NOT have predicted that the Supreme Court would make a bigger mess of things….

      Reply Report
      1. 4.2.1

        As soon as you see, anon, that they are little s c u m b a g s filled with their own aggrandizement, then it is easy to predict what they will do.

        Reply Report
        1. 4.2.1.1

          +1

          Reply Report
      1. 4.3.1

        Actually it is exact on ipwatchdog where I identified second 6(c) and what they would do.

        But, frankly, it was pretty easy to predict this one after listening to the oral arguments.

        Reply Report
        1. 4.3.1.1

          I agree with Ben, NW, that your prediction was about as spot on as it is possible to be. I salute your astute prognostication here.

          Reply Report
        2. 4.3.1.2

          Nice call, NW. What do you expect with American Axle?

          Reply Report
  11. 3

    I’m struggling to wade thought all the United States v. Arthrex surprise partial concurrences and partials dissents, and here are the basic questions I hope you will cover:

    Have you found any Justice supporting the Fed. Cir. decision below? [I.e., Is this a unanimous reversal?]

    Have you found a any Justice supporting the Fed. Cir. argument below that PTO APJs are senior officers requiring Senate approval rather than properly appointed junior officers? [I.e., is this a unanimous decision that APJs are junior officers?]

    Is there a majority for requiring a part of the patent statutes to be held unconstitutional so that final review of PTAB decisions is by the PTO Director? If so, will not PTAB decisions still continue to be appealable to the Fed. Cir., and also subject to APA suits against the Director if not timely decided?

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      See above. You need only read a few sentences.

      Reply Report
    2. 3.2

      [I.e., Is this a unanimous reversal?]

      It is a vacate and remand.

      A mulligan, if you will.

      If anything, this is even more atrocious from a Rule of Law standpoint, as we are no longer even pretending that the Court cannot legislate from the bench and draft (and scriven) what they want as opposed to anything that Congresss may have actually done.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.2.1

        I agree anon. And I think we discussed this on the other blog. I told you that this what they would do.

        And, again, there are at least two parts to this. Predicting what the Scotus will do and a discussion of whether it is proper.

        Gorsuch here was right. Dump the AIA and let Congress fix it.

        Just think there is a clause in the AIA saying if any part is found unconstitutional then the whole things fails and the opinion says it is unconstitional but we fixed it.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.2.1.1

          Re: “there is a clause in the AIA saying if any part is found unconstitutional then the whole things fails”
          Not true. The opposite of that was proposed, but not adopted.

          Reply Report
          1. 3.2.1.1.1

            Paul,

            Your characterization falls flat.

            Cannot say that I am surprised.

            Reply Report
        2. 3.2.1.2

          It’s been awhile since the “severability clause” discussion, and as last that I recalled, it is not that there exists any affirmative statement IN the AIA (as you indicate), but rather, that the initial draft included an affirmative “severability clause” that was dropped (thereby creating the legislative presumption that the entire AIA was a single ‘sink or swim’ item).

          As I further recall, there were actually TWO instances of discussions “and repeals” of severability clauses.

          The first was a legitimate one.
          The second was an obvious ruse, and most likely intentionally perpetrated as a cover for the first.

          Reply Report
  12. 2

    This is one of those cases:

    ROBERTS, C. J., delivered the opinion of the Court with respect to Parts
    I and II, in which ALITO, GORSUCH, KAVANAUGH, and BARRETT, JJ.,
    joined, and an opinion with respect to Part III, in which ALITO, KAVANAUGH, and BARRETT, JJ., joined. GORSUCH, J., filed an opinion concurring in part and dissenting in part. BREYER, J., filed an opinion concurring in the judgment in part and dissenting in part, in which
    SOTOMAYOR and KAGAN, JJ., joined. THOMAS, J., filed a dissenting opinion, in which BREYER, SOTOMAYOR, and KAGAN, JJ., joined as to Parts I
    and II.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      SCOTUSBlog commentators noted how convoluted the decision was and how arduous it will be to draft the summary.

      Reply Report
  13. 1

    “wield” not “yield” I think(?).

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture