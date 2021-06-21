Patents are Political

By Dennis Crouch

I have been repeating this mantra for quite a while – patents are political. In US v. Arthrex, the Supreme Court added an exclamation point.  By design, the US governmental system places presidential political appointees at the top of each executive agency, including the US Patent & Trademark Office so that the US President can then be held directly accountable for the successes and failures.  Note here that the accountability we’re talking about is political accountability.

The Federalist Papers (Hamilton) repeatedly focused on this issue, albeit not in the patent context: “The blame of a bad nomination would fall upon the President singly and absolutely.”  Federalist 77, for example.  Now, in the words of the Supreme Court, the Presidentially Appointed USPTO Director “is the boss.”

The Patent statute does not expressly provide for review of PTAB decisions by the PTO Director. In fact, it appears to state the opposite – “Only the Patent Trial and Appeal Board may grant rehearings.” 35 U.S.C. § 6.  In Arthrex, the US Gov’t argued that the PTO director has effective authority to control outcomes through a variety of roundabout mechanisms.  But, the Supreme Court found those inadequate: “That is not the solution. It is the problem.”  The U.S. Constitution calls for a direct line of  political accountability between the decisionmaker and the Gov’ts proposed approach blurs the line.  Quoting Hamilton again:

It often becomes impossible, amidst mutual accusations, to determine on whom the blame or the punishment of a pernicious measure, or series of pernicious measures, ought really to fall. It is shifted from one to another with so much dexterity, and under such plausible appearances, that the public opinion is left in suspense about the real author.

The Federalist No. 70.

The key holding in Arthrex in this regard is that the USPTO Director now has the final say regarding Office Decisions, including previously unreviewable PTAB inter partes review decisions.  Going forth, decisions by APJs in these cases are subject to review of by the Director. “The Director may engage in such review and reach his own decision.”

The practical result is that a political appointee is given direct input on each and every IPR decision. In some ways this is a fairly new thing for the PTO who has endeavored to keep its head down as a bureaucratic agency and create a sense of separation between the merits decisions and agency administration.  That has now changed, and the PTO Director now has an express role to play with each and every merits decision. This court-ordered change will be done alongside changes required in the Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 which similarly provides the USPTO Director with authority in certain situations to “reconsider, and modify or set aside, a decision of the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.”

The likely outcome here is that there will be an opportunity to petition to the director to reconsider, modify, or set aside a PTAB Final Written Decision at the conclusion of each inter partes review.  I expect that in most cases that PTAB Director will not respond or simply issue a denial.  And, although the PTO Director may be able to take into account political considerations, any decision must still be not-arbitrary, in accordance with the law, and supported by substantial evidence. 5 U.S.C. § 706.

9 thoughts on “Patents are Political

  1. 3

    “The key holding in Arthrex in this regard is that the USPTO Director now has the final say regarding Office Decisions, including previously unreviewable PTAB inter partes review decisions.”

    Seems like this article assumes that the patent process ends at the PTO. But, one has a right of appeal to the courts — which in theory are apolitical. The courts have the final say regarding enforcement of the patent statutes, not the Director.

    I’m surprised that nobody in the Trump administration explained to Donald Trump that he had the right to bring Director initiated reviews of patents of companies that he did not like, such as Huawei, Amazon, Boeing(?), etc. Kudos to those people for biting their tongues.

    1. 3.1

      >>Seems like this article assumes that the patent process ends at the PTO.

      It does. When an IPR invalidates the claims that is the end.

  2. 2

    To pick a not-so-small nit, the patent process is political.

    Patents themselves are not.

  3. 1

    It is true that patents (and PTAB trials) are political, but they (both patents and PTAB trials) are also fairly bipartisan and uncontroversial. In theory, today’s decision could mean that one party’s presidents will always appoint PTO directors who overturn PTAB invalidations while the other party’s presidents will not (roughly analogous to the way that the NLRB has long functioned).

    In practice, however, I doubt that will happen. The current IPR/PGR regime enjoys broad, bipartisan support. Basically, in practice today’s decision means that the IPR/PGR system will continue as it always has. I do not expect that the Director will actually exercise the new powers all that often (if at all).

    1. 1.1

      Agree. See also Breyer/Sotomayor/Kagan joining a Thomas dissent.

      I actually think that this decision could ultimately result in *more* decisional independence for APJs, as the Director may end up using his independent review power less often than APJs currently feel indirect pressure to maintain uniformity on a position. Interesting downstream question as to whether, when the Director steps in to review a Board decision and issues a decision articulating a legal position, the Director can bind the Board on future decisions.

    2. 1.2

      I would expect to see an occasional high-handed overturning of an opinion for precedent’s sake. We already see something like that now with expanded panels.

      1. 1.2.1

        Sure. I expect that the new power will be used approximately as often as is the Director’s existing power to add herself to an expanded panel (i.e., extremely rarely relative to the total number of PTAB matters).

        1. 1.2.1.1

          I agree.

    3. 1.3

      Greg, don’t forget to click your heels while repeating broad bipartisan support.

      Is this broad enough to include patentees whose patents have been subjected to an IPR?

      Why are you attempting to bully and silence inventors?

