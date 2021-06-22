Patent Eligibility: No Patenting a Correlation

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

iLife Technologies, Inc. v. Nintendo of America, Inc., No. 20-1760 (Supreme Court 2021) [Petition]

iLife’s recent petition for writ of certiorari matches those found in American Axle’s pending petition:

  1. What is the appropriate standard for determining whether a patent claim is  directed to” a patent-ineligible concept under step 1 of the Court’s two-step framework for determining whether an invention is eligible for patenting under 35 U.S.C. § 101?
  2. Is patent eligibility (at each step of the Court’s two-step framework) a question of law for the court based on the scope of the claims or a question of fact for the jury based on the state of art at the time of the patent?

The petition’s linkage is strategic since in Am. Axle the Supreme Court has asked the U.S. Government (Solicitor General) to offer its views on these same questions.  The SG’s office (under president Trump) previously suggested that the Court should rehear a case on eligibility because of the ongoing uncertainty and resulting market disruption.

= = = = =

iLife’s asserted U.S. Patent No. 6,864,796 covers a mobile device having a motion detection system to evaluate body movement and determine whether the movement “is within environmental tolerance.”  The patent makes clear that “methods for determining specific movements of a body that use a variety of devices, apparatus and systems are, generally speaking, known.”  The improvement then is the ability to determine whether any particular movement is outside of a normal tolerance and perhaps indicative of injury:

[The prior art is not] capable of evaluating body movement to determine whether the [movement] is normal or abnormal; and if abnormal, whether such movement is so abnormal to be beyond tolerance, for instance, to be damaging, destructive, crippling, harmful, injurious, or otherwise alarming or, possibly, distressing to the body.

‘796 Patent.  Nintendo challenged the claims via IPR, but the PTAB sided with iLife. The IPR challenge focused on obviousness and anticipation.

Later in court, Nintendo argued that the claims were invalid for lack of enablement and written description, but the jury denied those defenses and instead awarded iLife $10 million in infringement damages.

Finally though the district court issued a post-verdict judgment as a matter of law — holding the claims ineligible as directed to the abstract idea of “gathering, processing, and transmitting information.” On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed, holding that the claims recite the abstract idea of  “a motion sensor system that evaluates movement of a body using static and dynamic acceleration information.” Stripped away from pseudo-technical language, the court found this simply gathering, processing, and transmitting information.”

= = = =

At its heart, I see the invention here as a method of diagnosis much like that rejected in Mayo Collaborative Servs. v. Prometheus Labs., Inc., 566 U.S. 66 (2012).  In Mayo, the level of 6-thioguanine was measured to determine whether the patient needed more thiopurine drug.  Although the link between body-levels of 6-thioguanine and thiopurine was an important discovery, that link was an unpatentable law of nature.  In iLife, the correlation between certain accelerometer measurements and distress of a human body. But, the result is the same — that correlation itself cannot be patentable.

15 thoughts on “Patent Eligibility: No Patenting a Correlation

  6

    By the way, my prediction for this is:
    Cert denied.

  5

    One problem I have is that – at one time – we seemed to be moving more toward a European system of providing a technical solution to a technical problem. That seems to be forgotten, as multiple patents (including this one) have (ostensibly) provided a technical solution to a technical problem, but that was immaterial.

    Another problem I have is that if I’m drafting a patent application that uses a computer, I have no idea what will or will not make this patentable. It seems as if all the court has to do is focus on an “abstract idea” and say that’s the invention. Once that’s done, it’s over.

    And I no longer know what “hardware” will help. A circuit? But isn’t a circuit just a way of implementing an abstract idea?

    5.1

      See 1.1 below

  4

    Actually too no one else has picked up on this but the biggest flaw with the decision is that it is an advisory decision. There is no issue about the director reversing a decision as the director did not reverse a decision and this wasn’t even an issue raised on cert.

    And yet the Scotus held that it would be unconstitutional for the courts to block the director from reversing a decision. Get it? This is an an advisory decision by the Scotus.

    Get it? The remedy was to issue an advisory opinion. There was no briefing on whether it would be Constitutional for the director to reverse an order of the PTAB and has already been pointed out in this blog the remedy brings up all sorts of issues with administrative law.

    Anyway, the remedy was to issue an advisory opinion when there was no case or controversy as to whether the director could reverse the decision of the PTAB.

    4.1

      What this illustrates is how convoluted it gets when the Scotus starts writing in their own private sections to laws written by Congress.

    4.2

      And, anon, in the other post, no I am not confused. A remedy that involves an advisory decision is still an advisory decision. Just shush. You don’t know what you are talking about. At best this is highly controversial as we don’t know what issues there may be with the Scotus saying the director can reverse the PTAB as it was not briefed and was not ripe for a decision.

      You see? This is happening because the Scotus has added to their remedies rewriting sections of a law passed by Congress.

      And don’t yap away anon. Go read again some opinions about ripeness.

      4.2.1

        You are now confused across three different threads.

        Try to keep the topic to one thread, ok?

      4.2.2

        An improper remedy is not a matter of ripeness of the issue adjudicated.

        Put the shovel down Night Writer.

        4.2.2.1

          You have no idea what you are talking about anon.

          4.2.2.1.1

            Step one for you Night Writer:

            Identify the actual issue that was adjudicated.

            (well actually, that’s step two – step one for you is to put the shovel down)

            4.2.2.1.1.1

              Just shush.

  3

    As to the question in the other post about whether the Scotus will take cert for American Axis my answer is I think they will or one of the other cases that are close to it within one year.

    I’d have to spend more time reading it all to figure out exactly what is going to happen but I think the CAFC has extended Alice so far that the Scotus feels obligated to look at one of these cases that involve a large physical machine. Although they did look at that heart monitoring machine not too long ago.

    Still, the Scotus is fairly political and there is a hue and cry for them to look at American Axil. They might wait for another similar one but my bet is within a year they will grant cert for a 101 case.

  2

    On its face, question two is interesting because of the draw to the “time factor” without explicitly denoting any of the three different ‘time metrics’ of anticipation, obviousness, or conventionality (or the Court’s ‘long standing’).

  1

    DC>>> Stripped away from pseudo-technical language, the court found this simply gathering, processing, and transmitting information.

    What exactly do the judges do again? Gather, process, and transmit information. So a computer that does what people do now for a living is not eligible because, well because.

    1.1

      “Strip away” == Gist.

      To your point though, with a magic wand, ‘a machine that does …’ no longer “counts” as belonging to the express category (of the Legislative Branch) of ‘machine.’

