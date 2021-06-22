Found Patentable -or- Not Proven Unpatentable

In an Inter Partes Review (IPR), the PTAB generally focuses on whether or not the claims have been proven unpatentable.  If the patentee, the PTAB has a general approach of issuing a declaratory order that the claims “have not been shown, by a preponderance of the evidence, to be unpatentable.”  The evidentiary-and-burden caveats from the PTAB leave substantial wiggle room about whether the claims are valid or invalid in any more abstract sense.  We would be better off if the PTAB was able to make a positive statement — concluding that the claims are patentable.

The AIA calls for the Board to “issue a final written decision with respect to the  patentability of any patent claim challenged by the petitioner.”  35 U.S.C. § 318(a).  This portion of the statute suggests to me that the Board’s declaration should be a  more direct decision about patentability.  That interpretation is bolstered by  § 318(b) which suggest that every challenged claim will have either been “determined to be unpatentable” or “determined to be patentable.”

Section 318(b) referred to above particularly calls upon the USPTO director to receive the Board’s decision and then issue an Inter Partes Review Certificate “canceling any claim of the patent finally determined to be unpatentable, confirming any claim of the patent determined to be patentable, and incorporating in the patent by operation of the certificate any new or amended claim determined to be patentable.”  Following the language of the statute, the PTO Director has a practice stating that claims maintained by the PTAB “are found patentable.”  Thus, the Official Certificate appears to makes a claim about patentability (as required by the statute) rather than merely about the level of evidence provided.

In some ways, this is all semantics, but I would suggest that can matter quite a lot to a later tribunal to see a positive statement of patentability as opposed to a caveat filled statement regarding a claim not-proven-unpatentable. At the same time, asking the PTAB to positively rule on patentability suggests opening-the-door to broader patentability questions.

4 thoughts on "Found Patentable -or- Not Proven Unpatentable

    The PTO issued the patent in the first place, meaning that the claims are patentable. The IPR should say “nothing has changed.”

    Giving the efficient infringers serial bites at the apple is just not fair. And, if the goal of the patent system is to disseminate information about new inventions (including how to make and how to use), adding so much burden to applicants in disclosing that information is counterproductive.

    Furthermore, the facts that the applicant thought the invention was new, the PTO thought it was new after the initial exam, and the IPR did not find otherwise means that whatever additional searching for prior art must be looking for art that those of ordinary skill are not aware of.

    How does it help the dissemination of knowledge to kill the incentive to disseminate by relying on prior art that those of ordinary skill are not aware of?

    meh – this appears to be word play on the notion of what a challenge to validity may result in.

    One must ask if there is a big (or any) difference from validity, there be ONLY a possibility of presumption, as one must leave room for prior art that simply has not been uncovered.

    There is a reason why courts have NEVER used the “positive statement” and to the extent that “patentable” and “valid” are in sync, the supposition of “We would be better off if the PTAB was able to make a positive statement” is simply not true.

      Even if there is an overlap (see 35 USC 282(b)(2): providing for defense of “invalidity of the patent or any claim in suit on any ground specified in part II as a condition for patentability”), by statute the defense raised in district courts is “invalidity” and so the result is either “invalid” or “not invalid.”

      In contrast, before the PTO, 35 USC 102 provides that “a person shall be entitled to a patent unless” a condition of patentability is not met. Therefore, it seems that if the examiner or IPR petitioner does not show unpatentability, then the outcome of the PTO proceeding is “patentable.”

      Given the wording of the various provisions in the patent statute, it seems that “invalidity” is an after-the-fact determination of “unpatentability” and so those terms are synonymous. But a determination by the PTO that the invention is “patentable” (i.e., able to be patented) is not the same as a declaration by a court that the patent is “valid.”

        I hear you – and note the “prospective” effect of “able to be” while what we are dealing with is beyond the point of “prospective” and thus, that semantic aspect cannot be applied.

        I do credit some of this (potential) confusion to Congress, for creating a mechanism for pulling an already granted item back into the Executive Branch (and — strictly at the institution decision point, enacting a taking of one of the sticks in the bundle of patent property rights: the existence and level of the presumption of validity).

        Thus, in an odd sense, with the presumption removed by being back in the Executive Branch domain of the Patent Office, there is a ‘shadow’ of prospectiveness invoked.

        Also recall that this AIA mechanism was passed as an alternative to the Article III process, and thus (likely) meant to NOT invoke prospective aspects.

