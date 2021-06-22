Intellectual Property legislation and oversight in the Senate goes through the Intellectual Property Subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee. On June 22, the Subcommittee heard testimony on the topic of ongoing problems with “low quality patents.”
Written testimony:
- Testimony of Bridget Asay (Litigator, Lead counsel for Vermont’s consumer-protection case against patent trolling)
- Testimony of Julio Garceran (Chief IP Counsel at CREE)
- Testimony of Troy Lester (VP for Patents at Acushnet-Titleist)
- Testimony of Prof. Jorge Contreras (U.Utah)
Highlighted issues:
- It is tough to figure out the status of a patent and identity of the patent owners.
- Discussion of the Theranos-Holmes problem (patents issued and asserted even after criminal fraud indictment) — see Contreras Testimony. But generally, the problem is not seen as fraud but low-quality patents.
- Contreras — there should be more focus on reduction to practice at the examination stage.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/meetings/protecting-real-innovations-by-improving-patent-quality