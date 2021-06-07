A Swarm of Gnats and Injury-In-Fact

by Dennis Crouch

A swarm of gnats (midges) can be annoying.  Although each bug is almost too small to be seen or felt, 20,000+ of the critters buzzing around can cause some to panic or at least release a curse.  I’d advise you to just act gnaturally. But imagine for a second that you are able to capture two of the creatures that were part of the swarm.  Are you then able to pass judgment on those two captured individuals for the harm of the swarm?  Will killing those two gnats provide any relief from the swarm? (I know you are thinking revenge, but that is gnot the kind of concrete and particularized relief I’m talking about.)

In Apple Inc. v. Qualcomm Inc., 992 F.3d 1378 (Fed. Cir. 2021), the Federal Circuit refused to pass judgment on the two without some evidence that they were the particular cause of any harm.  OK, we’re really talking about patents, and Apple is seeking to cancel two patents out of the 20,000+ that it has licensed from QualcommId.

MedImmune Licensee Standing Does not Apply to Portfolio License

The Case: After some litigation, Apple eventually licensed 20,000+ Qualcomm patents in a six-year-deal.* Meanwhile, Apple also pursued inter partes review (IPR) of two of the licensed patents. US7844037 and US8683362.  The PTAB granted the IPR petitions but eventually sided with Qualcomm–holding that the challenged claims had not been proven obvious.  Apple then appealed, but the Federal Circuit dismissed the appeal for lack of standing.  The court held that Apple had not shown any “injury-in-fact” associated with the continued existence of the two challenged patents.

The en banc petition focuses on the Supreme Court’s patent-licensee standing decision in MedImmune, Inc. v. Genentech, Inc., 549 U.S. 118 (2007). In MedImmune, the Supreme Court rejected Federal Circuit precedent that a “licensee in good standing cannot establish an Article III case or controversy.”  Although the facts of MedImmune are some what different, Apple argues that the case should be read broadly based upon the Supreme Court’s repeated promotion of patent challenges.

  • Lear, Inc. v. Adkins, 395 U.S. 653 (1969) (abolishing doctrine of licensee estoppel)
  • Blonder-Tongue Laboratories, Inc. v. U. of Illinois Found., 402 U.S. 313 (1971) (expanding issue preclusion against a patent previously determined invalid).
  • Cardinal Chem. Co. v. Morton Intern., Inc., 508 U.S. 83 (1993) (holding that courts may retain jurisdiction over invalidity counterclaims even after a determination of noninfringement).

Apple correctly argues that the IPR situation has unique circumstances that push toward standing: (1) estoppel tied to unsuccessful IPR; and (2) statutory right to appeal.  In the case, Unified Patents has filed a brief in support of en banc rehearing. And, the Federal Circuit has shown some interest by inviting a response from Qualcomm. That response is due June 9.

En Banc on Standing for IPR Challenge Appeals

The panel noted in its opinion (and especially in oral arguments) that case involved a lack of evidence regarding the injury-in-fact.  That situation exists, in part, because the issue of standing was not addressed by the USPTO.  Rather, Article III standing only applies once a case moves into Federal Court, and so here addressed for the first time by the appellate court.  Usually the court has a nice tight record to work from, but no record exists for this issue.  Perhaps the court should have held an evidentiary hearing in order to elucidate this injury-in-fact. 

* Note – most of the deal has been kept confidential.

8 thoughts on “A Swarm of Gnats and Injury-In-Fact

  1. 3

    Re: “the Federal Circuit has shown some interest by inviting a response from Qualcomm. That response is due June 9.”
    Not to support Apple, but I wonder if that Fed. Cir. request reflects some concern by the Fed. Cir. that this case might be close enough to get Sup. Ct. cert interest? This case is not quite like prior Fed. Cir. rejected IPR appeals where no patent litigation or license at all was involved re the appellant. What is it about these two patents that made Apple think they were more important than all the others to the Qualcomm license payments, and would invalidating them arguably benefit more than just Apple [a Lear factor]?

    1. 3.1

      It certainly is a closer case, no question.

      These two patents (gnatents?) are of particular interest because they were among those initially asserted by Qualcomm in its litigation against Apple that ultimately resulted in the settlement. Apple didn’t just choose them at random.

      1. 3.1.1

        Are you thinking there to be estoppel?

  2. 2

    Gno way!

  3. 1

    How can the CAFC have jurisdiction to rule in any substantive fashion if there is no injury in fact to support standing? As an Article III court, it has no business ruling on anything but cases and controverseries, requiring standing.

    1. 1.1

      Nobody disputes the basic standing requirement. It’s what sort of factual circumstances give rise to standing or not that’s at issue here.

      1. 1.1.1

        Not sure I understand your reply.

        One has – or does not have – standing.

        What ‘question of fact’ is it that you think is the ‘case at point’ that might require a judge to make a decision in order to figure out IF a judge even has authority to make a decision?

