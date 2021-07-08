Dismissal on the Pleadings — for Indefiniteness

This is from the Brief:

In the context of the above-quoted claim, the italicized words denote functions performed by a computer system. … The specification of the ’063 Patent does not disclose any physical structure that performs the functions recited in the above-quoted claim. The specification of the ’063 Patent does not disclose any computer program code that causes a computer system to perform the functions recited in the above-quoted claim. The above-quoted claim is worded in such a way as to encompass any and every computer system that

performs the functions recited in the claim, irrespective of what might be a computer system’s physical structure or computer program code. (citations omitted).

This is basically just a guised attempt to invalidate all software patents. In fact, I could use the same (il)logic to invalidate just about all process patents.

This is how the Brief ends:

The inventors named in the asserted patents were free to seek patent protection for novel, useful, and non-obvious structures they might have developed to perform the functions or achieve the results recited in the asserted claims, as with claims 1-7 of the Morse patent upheld in Morse and claims 18, 20, 22, and 23 of the Jones et al. patent upheld in Graver I. But they could not rightly patent the functions or results themselves.

Under 35 USC 101, a “process” is patent eligible subject matter. What is a process? Per 35 USC 100(b), “[t]he term ‘process’ means process, art or method, and includes a new use of a known process, machine, manufacture, composition of matter, or material.” A new use of a known machine. That is precisely what is being claimed in these patents. Computers are known, and claiming a new use for a computer is patentable eligible subject matter.

Also, a process is a series of steps. What is a step? A step is an action being taken. What is a synonym for a function? An action. This is why I constantly question people who criticize the claiming of functions — that is precisely what is being claimed in a process claim.

One of the claims discussed in the Brief is the following:

8. A method in a computer system for disambiguating file descriptors, the method comprising:

intercepting system calls that establish a file stored on media;

storing at least one indicator that a file descriptor established by an intercepted system call is associated with a file stored on media,

wherein storing an indicator that an established file descriptor is associated with a file stored on media further comprises storing the indicator in a table; and

examining at least one stored indicator to determine with what file type the file descriptor is associated.

The argument set forth in the Brief is the following: “The above-quoted claim is worded in such a way as to encompass any and every computer system that performs the functions recited in the claim, irrespective of what might be a computer system’s physical structure or computer program code.”

Exactly — and there is nothing wrong with that.

Suppose I recite:

A method of turning on a light bulb comprising:

screwing the lightbulb into a socket electrically connected to a switch and a battery; and

completing a circuit between the lightbulb, socket, switch, and battery by turning the switch on.

The claim is worded in such a way as to encompass every combination of lightbulb, socket, switch, and battery that performs the two actions (i.e., functions) being claimed. If I have to recite a particular “computer’s system’s physical structure or computer code” in the claim, the claim is essentially worthless because it would be trivial to design around. If I had to recite a particular switch in my hypothetical claim, that would also be worthless. Also, even if I recited a particular switch — perhaps a programmable timer switch — there are dozens and dozens of different types of programmable timer switches. Is that now indefinite because the claim now covers any and every programmable timer switch irrespective of the programmable timer switch’s physical structure? Maybe I narrow it down to a digital programmable timer switch — the same criticism could still be leveled. Following the logic set forth is the Brief, this is a path we would have to keep going down, and I would have to keep narrowing the claim limitations until it would be all but impossible to infringe this patent.

The non-local counsel on this brief is Hughes Hubbard & Reed. As best I could tell, there patent prosecution practice essentially ended in 2015 (6 issued patents since then). Had their litigators consulted with a patent prosecution attorney, they likely would have been told how that their legal arguments were inane. If the USPTO followed the (il)logic presented in this Brief, they would be hard pressed to allow a single process/method claim.