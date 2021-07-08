Iconic Timberland Boots — Trade Dress Worthy?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Timberland has been selling its iconic boots back in 1973 – almost 50 years ago.  Actually, at the time the company name was Abington Shoes, but quickly changed its name to Timberland Boot because of the popularity.  Timberland did not patent or register a copyright the design, and the market it rife with copycat boots.

Over the past several years, Timberland has been attempting to register the shape of the boots as protectable trade dress. However, the USPTO’s Trademark Trial & Appeal Board (TTAB) rejected the application, finding that the the company had failed to demonstrate that the boot shape had acquired secondary meaning in the eyes of consumers.  The examiner had also rejected the trade dress registration as  improperly functional, but the TTAB did not reach that issue.

In a new lawsuit, Timberland has asked a district court judge to overturn these rulings and find that the trade dress is distinctive and registrable.

Complaint: TBL Registering TM on Timberlands

In its brief, Timberland provides examples of other shoe shape trade dress that have been registered, including the classic low-top Converse sneakers.

 

 

6 thoughts on "Iconic Timberland Boots — Trade Dress Worthy?

  1. 1

    There is case law that PTO issuance of other patents that it should not have is not a valid argument for issuance of another. I would assume that also applies to TM registrations.

    Reply
    1. 1.1

      Do you happen to have a cite, Paul?

      Reply
      1. 1.1.1

        Sorry, but I think it is cited somewhere in the MPEP. [As well as logical – it’s sort of like the new tax fraud case in NY – i.e., the argument that “other companies did it” is no defense. ]

        Reply
        1. 1.1.1.1

          Not sure that the logical assertion follows (given the fact that Congress has expressly set out the existence and level of presumption of validity).

          Reply
          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            Prior patents issued by mistake still have their validity presumption unless and until it is eliminated. But that does not make their examiner’s allowance decisions legally binding on another examiner in the examination of other applications.

            Reply
            1. 1.1.1.1.1.1

              Prior patents issued by mistake still have their validity presumption unless and until it is eliminated

              So the assertion of “issued by mistake” cannot inure until that point.

              Your premise is leaking.

              Reply

