Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

The “Apple Might Leave the U.K.” article is just weird.

The… UK Supreme Court said that any decision it made on the amount the iPhone maker must pay would apply worldwide, not just to its UK sales.”

How can the U.K. award damages on sales outside the U.K.? In what sense do ex-UK sales infringe a UK patent? Weird.

Apple’s lawyer Marie Demetriou replied… ‘Apple’s… should… be able to reflect on the terms and decide whether commercially it is right to accept them or to leave the UK market. There may be terms that are set by the court which are just commercially unacceptable.’

Well, yes, if Apple’s $7Bn judgment makes it unprofitable to continue doing business in the U.K., then it would only make good commercial sense for Apple to cut loose from that market. I wonder what profits Apple makes in the U.K. most years?

The… case… highlight[s] the need for global patent reform to end the process of companies acquiring either standards-based or overly broad patents with the sole aim of extorting money from tech companies.

Global patent reform? You might as well say we need global agreement on pizza toppings. This is not going to happen.