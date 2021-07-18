Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

    The “Apple Might Leave the U.K.” article is just weird.

    The… UK Supreme Court said that any decision it made on the amount the iPhone maker must pay would apply worldwide, not just to its UK sales.”

    How can the U.K. award damages on sales outside the U.K.? In what sense do ex-UK sales infringe a UK patent? Weird.

    Apple’s lawyer Marie Demetriou replied… ‘Apple’s… should… be able to reflect on the terms and decide whether commercially it is right to accept them or to leave the UK market. There may be terms that are set by the court which are just commercially unacceptable.’

    Well, yes, if Apple’s $7Bn judgment makes it unprofitable to continue doing business in the U.K., then it would only make good commercial sense for Apple to cut loose from that market. I wonder what profits Apple makes in the U.K. most years?

    The… case… highlight[s] the need for global patent reform to end the process of companies acquiring either standards-based or overly broad patents with the sole aim of extorting money from tech companies.

    Global patent reform? You might as well say we need global agreement on pizza toppings. This is not going to happen.

    Abby Rives says “. A high-quality patent can help to establish a place in the market, prevent direct copying, attract investors, and create confidence for business partners.”

    This is not correct. High quality patents, like mine and many other entrepreneurs, do not work. The PTAB in particular is invalidating way too many thoroughly examined and lawfully granted patents for significant inventions. Just a few of these stories are highlighted at usinventor.org/inventors

    Engine seems to be very one sided and out of touch with the reality for startups.

    Even applauding the benefits of recent changes to the patent system rings hollow, because startups are still at great risk of liability and litigation for patent infringement. The changes have almost exclusively benefited large incumbent corporations, with little to nothing for small businesses.

    It is disingenuous and causes entrepreneurs to question Engine’s motives and interests when they constantly focus on patent “trolls” and patent “quality” while ignoring patent “reliability”. Why not both?

      High quality patents, like mine… do not work.

      Huh? Your patents worked just fine for their intended purpose.

      link to ipwatchdog.com

