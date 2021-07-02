Recent Prophetic Example cases from the PTAB

Ex parte Callewaert, APPEAL 2019-005598 (Patent Tr. & App. Bd. Feb. 25, 2021).

Following an obviousness rejection, applicant relied upon an example in the specification to help prove an unexpected result (that the living cell would create certain “unnatural glycan structures”).  The PTAB rejected the argument — finding that the example was written in the present tense and therefore assumed to be prophetic and therefore “does not provide the factual evidence needed to support unexpected results.” (emphasis in original).  It appears in this case, the PTAB treated the prophetic example as merely an argument. 

= = = =

Ex Parte Cigan, APPEAL 2020-001230 (Patent Tr. & App. Bd. Sept. 14, 2020)

Cigan provides a minor counterpoint to Callewaert. The patent applicant argued that the prior art examples should be disregarded as merely a prophetic example.  The PTAB rejected the call and instead presumed that the prior art teachings were enabling.  See In re Antor Media Corp., 689 F.3d 1282 (Fed. Cir. 2012) (holding that prophetic examples in the prior art are still presumed to be enabling).

= = = =

Ex Parte Harriman, APPEAL 2020-004459 (Patent Tr. & App. Bd. Feb. 10, 2021)

In Harriman, the PTAB reversed an examiner’s enablement and written description rejections, holding that the prophetic examples of an immunoglobulin light chain were sufficient.  The claims are directed to a genetically modified (transgenic) chicken grows human immunoglobulin.  (owned by Ligand)

4 thoughts on “Recent Prophetic Example cases from the PTAB

    All prior art—prophetic examples, academic journal articles, works of science fiction, etc.—is presumed enabled. That is to say, the burden rests with the patentee/applicant to establish non-enablement of the cited art. That is all a “presumption” is, a means to allocate who has the evidentiary burden.

    If one hopes to prove non-obviousness based on unexpected results, however, one needs to bring—you know—actual results.

      The view that science fiction is viewed as enabled is flat out incorrect.

      Greg want to “preach” about credibility….

      Enablement is a question of law based on underlying factual findings. In re Antor Media Corp., 689 F.3d 1282, 1287 (Fed.Cir.2012). “[A] prior art printed publication cited by an examiner is presumptively enabling barring any showing to the contrary by a patent applicant or patentee.” Id. at 1288. When the applicant challenges enablement, however, the Board must “thoroughly revie[w]” all evidence and applicant argument to determine if the prior art reference is enabling. Id. at 1292.

      In my experience, examiners will generally accept the findings set forth in an inventor/expert declaration in regards to a reference’s enablement (or lack thereof) since the vast majority of examiners don’t have actual experience in the technologies of their art units.

