Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- John Power: Government of Canada Announces New Independent Regulator for Patent and Trademark Agents (Source: CISION)
- Mikey Campbell: Apple Seeks to Halt Latest VoIP-Pal Patent Infringement Litigation (Source: Apple Insider)
- Mark McCarty: China’s Patent Law Now Permits Adjustments, Extensions of Patent Terms (Source: BioWorld)
- Alex Moss: Supreme Court Upholds Process to Challenge Bad Patents (Source: EEF)
- Blake Brittain: Texas’ Busiest Patent Judge Shows No Signs of Slowing Down (Source: Reuters)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Darren E. Donnelly: The U.S. Supreme Court Limits Patent Law’s Assignor Estoppel Doctrine (Source: The National Law Review)
- Prof. Jessica M. Silbey: We’re All Pirates Now: Making Do in a Precarious IP Ecosystem (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Jorge L. Contreras: Shepardizing Patents (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
- Global Graphene Group – Patent Agent
- Global Graphene Group – Patent Paralegal
- Gurr Brande & Spendlove, PLLC
- Lerner, David, Littenberg, Krumholz & Mentlik LLP – Mechanical Prosecution Attorney
- Lerner, David, Littenberg, Krumholz & Mentlik LLP – Chemical Prosecution Associate
- Duane Morris
- Klarquist Sparkman, LLP
- Renner Otto
- Finch & Maloney PLLC