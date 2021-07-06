What is Your Preferred Method for Attacking Functional Claims?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

VoIP-Pal.com, Inc. v. Apple, Inc., No. 20-1809 (Supreme Court 2021)

VoIP-Pal sued Apple for infringing its U.S. Patent Nos. 9,537,762; 9,813,330; 9,826,002; and 9,948,549.  Apple filed four petitions for for inter partes review, but all four were denied by the PTAB. Judge Koh then dismissed the infringement case in Apple’s favor–finding that all asserted claims were directed to ineligible subject matter.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed without opinion (R.36). Now, VoIP-Pal has petitioned for writ of certiorari.  The case is now part of a trio of eligibility cases pending before the Court. See American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. v. Neapco Holdings LLC, No. 20-891; iLife Technologies, Inc. v. Nintendo of America, Inc., No. 20-1760.

The patents here are all directed routing calls using Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications.  The basic idea is to rout calls based upon a user identification, rather than using key parts of a telephone number (such as country codes; area codes; and other signals).  Once the recipient ID is entered, the system would look-up their location and route the communications accordingly.   Judge Koh found the claims were directed to the abstract idea of “Routing a communication based on characteristics of the participants.”  Judge Koh did not attempt to define “abstract idea,” but noted some hallmarks found in VoIP’s claims:

Claim 1 is directed to an abstract idea: (a) the claimed method discloses only generalized steps drafted in purely functional terms; (b) it is analogous to well-known, longstanding practices; and (c) it does not recite an improvement in computer functionality.

In its petition for writ of certiorari, VoIP-Pal asks three questions:

1. What is the appropriate standard for determining whether a patent claim is “directed to” a patent-ineligible concept under step one of the Court’s two-step framework for determining whether an invention is eligible for patenting under 35 U.S.C. §101?

2. Is patent eligibility (at each step of the Court’s two-step framework) a question of law for the court based on the scope of the claims or a question of fact for the jury based on the state of art at the time of the patent?

3. Is it improper to apply 35 U.S.C. § 112 considerations to determine whether a patent claims eligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C. § 101?

[Petition] The 112 discussion is basically an argument that any problems with functional claim limitations should be dealt with under §112 rather than §101.

= = =

The chart above shows the number of U.S. patents issued each year that include the phrase “VoIP” somewhere in the document.  Folks were already doing some packet-switched voice communications before the 2000’s, but typically used a different name.

Hide comments

8 thoughts on “What is Your Preferred Method for Attacking Functional Claims?

  1. 3

    Remember when some hysterical chicken little types shrieked that first KSR and then Mayo were going to “destroy” the patent system and turn the US into an innovation backwater and/or return the country to the “Iron Age”?

    I do.

    I also remember pointing out how ludicrous a proposition that was in real time, for over a decade.

    Let’s talk about the “true” “tech” people here and their love for robotaxis (they’ll be everywhere by 2020!). Because they (and only they) totally understand innovation and “how it works” lol.

    Reply Report
  2. 2

    I remember Eugene Volokh observing that the SCotUS—having once made an error—will frequently introduce a compensatory error into the law to ameliorate the harm of its first error, but will rarely just go back and correct the first mistake. He gave several examples, of which I only remember one: having essentially enervated the “privileges & immunities” clause in the Slaughterhouse cases, the Court spent the next half century inventing a “substantive due process” jurisprudence to do the same work that—textually—p&i was intended to do. The end result is that the law works as intended, but in a much more complicated and intuitively intelligible fashion than one might have hoped or expected.

    I think of Prof. Volokh’s observation when reading the petition’s argument that “any problems with functional claim limitations should be dealt with under §112 rather than §101.” No doubt this is true, and in a better world Justice Breyer would have grounded Mayo in §112 instead of §101. That is all so much water under the bridge by now, however.

    Little as I like it, Mayo/Alice have put down roots. It would no longer be either desirable or possible for the SCotUS to correct this mistake by this point. The only way that this mistake should be corrected by now is via a Congressional emendation to Title 35. Until that happens, we lawyers should simply adapt our arguments to meet the law as it now is, rather than how it was before the deformation worked by Mayo/Alice.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Whoops, “… much more complicated and intuitively unintelligible fashion…” Sorry for the confusion there.

      Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      They do reverse themselves or cabin an opinion once in a while.

      My hope with Alice/Mayo is that the Scotus will take a case, which I predict they will within the year, and cabin Alice/Mayo.

      Reply Report
    3. 2.3

      I also think it is a huge mistake to view Alice/Mayo as the solely the result of the Scotus. The CAFC could cabin these opinions and force cert. But they have not. The CAFC has maximized the effects of Alice/Mayo to the detriment of patent law.

      The fact is that the primary enemy of the patent system is the CAFC and the stacked court that Obama appointed.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.3.1

        I also think it is a huge mistake to view Alice/Mayo as the solely the result of the Scotus. The CAFC could cabin these opinions and force cert.

        The cossacks work for the Czar. The CAFC does what it does because that is what the SCOTUS wants the CAFC to do. The CAFC is giving us the best eligibility law possible in view of this SCOTUS.

        Reply Report
  3. 1

    Remember when it was pointed out that the ridiculous legal “maxim” that “eligibility failures should be rare” could only be non-ridiculous for as long as the assertion of claims with severe eligibility issues remained rare?

    I do.

    I also remember that some alleged attorneys (lol) commenting here seemed to have difficulty understanding the concept. How does logic work? Such a troubled profession and an even more troubled field within the profession. Maybe a brave tenured professor will research it someday.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Hi Malcolm. What were you up to in your year off?

      (that was rhetorical)

      But any time that YOU lead in with a “remember when,” it begs the question if YOU are also going to do any remembering yourself.

      So far, since your (somewhat sparse) return, you have shown no proclivity for that at all.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture