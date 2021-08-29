Alice Corp v. CLS Bank: When Two Become One

The Alice test officially includes two steps. But these are highly correlated steps. Thus, if a claim fails step one, it usually fails step two as well. In this case, the court appears to borrow heavily from typical step two analysis in order to make its step one conclusion:

Universal Secure Registry v. Apple and Visa (Fed. Cir. 2021)

The district court dismissed USR’s patent infringement complaint, holding of all four asserted patents were ineligible under the abstract idea test incorporated into 35 U.S.C. § 101.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed. U.S. Patent Nos. 8,856,539; 8,577,813; 9,100,826; and 9,530,137.

The patents here are directed to technology for securing electronic payment transactions.  This is an area of technology that the Federal Circuit has previously addressed. Here, the court notes that cases “often turn[] on whether the claims provide sufficient specificity to constitute an improvement to computer functionality itself.” Slip Op. Note that this statement from the court has two specific requirements: (1) that the claims be drafted with specificity; and (2) that the element claimed by an “improvement to computer functionality.”  Generic claims are not enough; neither are specific claim limitations directed toward elements already well known in the art.

  • Secured Mail Solutions LLC v. Universal Wilde, Inc., 873 F.3d 905  (Fed. Cir. 2017) (use of conventional generically claimed barcode to communicate information about the object being mailed was an abstract idea).
  • Electronic Communication Technologies, LLC v. ShoppersChoice.com, LLC, 958 F.3d 1178 (Fed. Cir. 2020) (requirement of input, storage, and use of generically claimed authentication information was abstract).
  • Solutran, Inc. v. Elavon, Inc., 931 F.3d 1161 (Fed. Cir. 2019) (use of well known check verification method did not save the claims from being abstract).
  • Prism Technologies LLC v. T-Mobile USA, 696 F. App’x 1014 (Fed. Cir.
    2017) (receiving and authenticating identity data to permit access was abstract since they were claimed generically rather than offering a “concrete, specific solution”).

Here, the claimed method enables a merchant transaction. The merchant is given a time-varying code instead of a credit card number.  That code is then set the credit card company servers for authorization, including any restrictions on transactions with the merchant.  The company then either approves or denies the transaction.  This approach allows for purchases without actually providing the merchant with the “secure information” such as the credit card or account number.

The district court identified the abstract idea here of “obtaining the secure verification of a user’s identity to enable a transaction.” On appeal, the Federal Circuit suggested that analysis wasn’t entirely correct, but did agree that the claims are directed to an abstract idea.

In our view, the claims “simply recite conventional actions in a generic way” (e.g., receiving a transaction request, verifying the identity of a customer and merchant, allowing a transaction) and “do not purport to improve any underlying technology.” Solutran. Accordingly, the claims are directed to an abstract idea under Alice step one.

[T]he asserted claims are directed to a method for verifying the identity of a user to facilitate an economic transaction, for which computers are merely used in a conventional way, rather than a technological improvement to computer functionality itself.

Slip Op.   The court found this case “closer to the demarcation line between what is abstract and non-abstract” than some other cases, but still on the wrong side of the line.

As you’ll see, the court’s conclusions in Alice Step One (conventional actions in a generic way) fully answer Alice Step Two as well.   The court particularly notes that time-varying codes were already well known in the field. Further, this case of using a third-party intermediary is also well known and an abstract idea itself.

Invalidity Affirmed.

Notes

  • The court walked through several other related claims, including the use of a biometric sensor, but found them all abstract.
  • The decision discussed here was precedential. The court also released four non-precedential USR v. Apple decisions. Apple v. USR, 20-1330.  The PTAB sided with the patentee in an IPR and found claims of US8856539 not proven invalid.  That decision was vacated based upon the invalidity finding.  See also, Visa and Apple v. USR, 20-1662 (Same result); Apple v. USR, 20-1222 (appeal rendered moot); Apple v. USR, 20-1223 (appeal rendered moot; vacate and remand for dismissal; holding that substitute claim was also ineligible).

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Alice Corp v. CLS Bank: When Two Become One

  1. 1

    Decided on a 12b6 motion for failure to state a claim. Berkheimer wasn’t even cited — pretty much dead letter law at this point. How long did that last? 3 years or so. Iqbal or Twombly wasn’t cited either. Apparently, Supreme Court case law doesn’t apply to the Federal Circuit.

    Oh wait, here it is … sort of:
    There is nothing in the specification suggesting, or any other factual basis for a plausible inference (as needed to avoid dismissal), that the claimed combination of these conventional authentication techniques achieves more than the expected sum of the security provided by each technique.
    So they are essentially asking for evidence in a pre-evidentiary motion? What happened to “accepting as true all factual allegations in the complaint and viewing those facts in the light most favorable to the non-moving party”? Facts — such an inconvenient thing. Really, who needs them? Aren’t we living in a post-factual world these days anyway? Just make them up as you go along.

    Heck, “the magistrate judge was the conclusion that the claimed invention provided a more secure authentication system.” Shouldn’t that be enough to get one past the door of Berkheimer?

    Here is a cute line: “the district court explained that the claimed invention was directed to the abstract idea of ‘the secure verification of a person’s identity’.” And how is this supposed ‘abstract idea’ preempted in any way, shape, or form? From personal knowledge, computer systems have been verifying a person’s identity on a computer for at least 40 years via the use of user names and passwords.

    Here is a wonderful little comment: “In cases involving authentication technology, patent eligibility often turns on whether the claims provide sufficient specificity to constitute an improvement to computer functionality itself.”
    What the heck is “sufficient specificity” in the context of 35 USC 101? Will the Federal Circuit EVER give us a definition that us little people can work with to draft claims? Or are they going to keep that “sufficient specificity” test to themselves? Silly question — of course we’ll never know what constitutes “sufficient specificity.” It is one of those “I know it when I see it tests” in which the person administering the test and who the test applies to is more important than the test itself. The “sufficient specificity” test, like most of 101 jurisprudence created by the Federal Circuit, is merely a fig leaf to disguise that the Federal Circuit is a panel based, result-oriented judicial system. The Federal Circuit’s 101 jurisprudence itself is merely a nose of wax that can be twisted one way or another depending on whatever end result is desired by the particular judges on the panel.

    It is amusing, I guess, that some people really think that the law matters anymore and that there is some consistent theme running throughout these decisions. Every Federal Circuit decision in which a claim has been deemed patent eligible under 35 USC 101 can easily be reversed with the current jurisprudence. Just look at the claim language of DDR Holdings — those claims would never make it past the Federal Circuit today. Heck, I could put together arguments, consistent with certain Federal Circuit recent cases (I’m looking at you American Axle), that would invalidate most mechanical/electrical-based inventions under 35 USC 101.

    What irks me is that Stoll wrote this disaster of an opinion. I thought she had better sense than this. This is the kind of &^%$ legal analysis I would expect out of Dyk, Prost, or Mayer.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      “ Facts — such an inconvenient thing. Really, who needs them? Aren’t we living in a post-factual world these days anyway? Just make them up as you go along.”

      How do you think the patenting of logic applied to data got into the system in the first place? Were you born yesterday?

      “ I could put together arguments, consistent with certain Federal Circuit recent cases (I’m looking at you American Axle), that would invalidate most mechanical/electrical-based inventions under 35 USC 101.”

      You guys just keep recycling the same script, over and over. So unbelievably lame.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      “ Just look at the claim language of DDR Holdings — those claims would never make it past the Federal Circuit today.”

      Nobody could have predicted that ridiculous nonsensical case would have such a short life.

      Reply Report
    3. 1.3

      “ What the heck is “sufficient specificity” in the context of 35 USC 101?”

      A specific algorithm that is more than a simple if/then statement is probably a good start, although still a total farce in the larger context of the patent system.

      “Will the Federal Circuit EVER give us a definition”

      You are looking for a test that determines when an abstraction has “sufficient” structure that isn’t really structure because … it’s a logic applied to data. Guess what? Never going to happen.

      Now ask me what the alternatives are.

      Oh, and nobody has ever thought about these issues before. Nope.

      Reply Report

