A new president makes a lot of appointments.  Although the Patent Office Director is  an important position, it is still a fair way down the list in terms of urgency.  One reason–that most PTO management decisions are not highly political (especially in the R vs D sense).  Unlike for some agencies, President Biden has not vowed to reverse course on any particular USPTO policy. We also have a long tradition of career PTO employees stepping-up and capably leading the agency as Drew Hirshfeld is doing now.  But, it is time for a nomination, and I expect that we’ll see one within the next month or so.

Looking back, President Trump nominated Andrei Iancu toward the end of August; President Obama nominated his first Director David Kappos in June; and President Bush nominated his first Director James Rogan in September.

Meanwhile, the USPTO is holding its PPAC meeting on Thursday, Aug 5, 2021. You can find the agenda and webex link here: https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/events/attend-patent-public-advisory-committee-quarterly-meeting-8

 

 

4 thoughts on “Upcoming USPTO Director?

    I see a couple names being bandied about in the media lately. Again, I’m not listing these folks to make any personal endorsement.

    Marcus Delgado (Cox chief IP counsel)
    Chien (Santa Clara)
    Ellisen Turner (Kirkland IPL partner, ex-longtime Irell partner)
    Jannie Lau (InterDigital GC)

    Delgado has been said to be the front runner, but who really knows.

    All these folks obviously check at least some diversity boxes too.

    Kirkland as a whole is historically associated with Republican causes. While Turner hasn’t been there long and may personally have no involvement with that aspect, it seems like it might weigh against him for nomination by a Democratic president. Also, he cut his teeth at Irell, so I’m not sure Biden wants back-to-back Irell people, especially when that means some amount of continuity with TP.

    Chien is most closely connected to Democrats/Biden/Obama. In fact since May it seems she’s already got a role at Commerce in the GC’s office. But academics have long paper trails. Also, the trend with Obama was to nominate industry folks (Kappos, then Lee). AAPI discrimination is a big topic lately, and I don’t mean to take it lightly, but it’s also true that after Lee, Chien wouldn’t be a first as an AAPI woman nominee.

    Given all the above, Delgado does seem like the most probable candidate.

    Like Greg, I’d also gladly serve if asked. PTO stands for paid time off, right? 😁

    Arthrex throws a bit more urgency into the current transition.

    Leastwise, it should as there are serious issues abounding with Hirschfield stepping into what the Supreme Court did there.

    If you are having a hard time choosing, Mr. President, please know that I am available and willing to serve.

      white mail, presumed ‘straight’ (given prior comment about attending a function with your wife)

      And that is just the ‘equity’ factors….

