Venue Games – What is Victoria’s Secret?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

This decision shows how potential defendants can easily use their corporate structure to shelter a parent company from having to defend against patent infringement lawsuits.

Andra Group v. Victoria’s Secret Stores (Fed. Cir. Aug 3, 2021)

Andra sued Victoria’s Secret for infringing its US Pat. 8,078,498 covering a lingerie virtual showroom.  Actually, Andra sued L Brands Inc (LBI), the parent company, as well as Victoria Secret Stores LLC (Stores) which operates the physical retail stores; Victoria’s Secret Direct Brand Management, LLC (Direct), which manages the internet activities (including in-store direct online and returns from the stores); and Victoria’s Secret Stores Brand Management, Inc. (Brand)  which creates the apparel products.  At the time of the lawsuit*, these companies were all directly linked together in a tight corporate subsidiary structure under LBI.  Still, each defendant gets to raise the defense of improper venue.

Under the statute for patent litigation venue, venue is proper in a judicial district if either (1) the defendant is incorporated in the district or (2) the defendant infringes within the district and also has a “regular and established places of business” in the district.  28 U.S.C. 1400(b).  Here, none of the defendants are incorporated in E.D. Texas and only the VS Stores has a regular-and-established-place-of-business in the district.  As such, the district court dismissed the case against all of the non-stores defendants and, at that point, Andra also voluntarily dismissed its case against VS Stores.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed — particularly holding that the VS Stores do not serve as places of business for the non-store defendants.  The court concluded that Andra had not proven that LBI sufficiently controls VS Stores despite public filings by LBI that dictate various “store operations, hiring, and conduct” and that the stores are acknowledged representatives of Brand and Direct (returns go the roughte website …).  The court found that LBI’s public filings were statements about the various brands, but did not necessarily convey control over its wholly owned subsidiaries. The decision goes on, but basically serves as a total apologist for

* On August 3, 2021, LBI spun-off all of the Victoria Secret companies into a separate company VS&Co (VSCO) and LBI has changed its name to Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI).  Its totally unclear how this change would impact the lawsuit.  Also, this is confusing because of VSCO.

Hide comments

5 thoughts on “Venue Games – What is Victoria’s Secret?

  1. 3

    Claim 1 is: “A method of displaying an article within a virtual showroom associated with a network server, comprising:
    providing, by a processor, a plurality of thumbnail images of said article, each image comprising an icon and representing a respective perspective view of said article, allowing a user of said network server to select one of said plurality of thumbnail images for display in a master display field wherein each respective perspective view represents a different perspective view of the same said article, each respective perspective view being selected from the group consisting of front, rear, side, and isometric views;
    providing a distinctive characteristic to said one of said plurality of thumbnail images selected by said user; and
    displaying said selected one of said plurality of thumbnail images in said master display field.”
    I suspect the venue Gordian knot of corporate defendant layers here will get cut by a granted IPR, 101 motion or some kind of cases-consolidation? But with these claims will the location of the indicated “network server” determine the venue question of where the infringement occurs?

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      It’s a showroom! Except virtual!

      Sad that there is no reference to AI in the claims because then we’d know how super techno this stuff is. Can I play a virtual bingo game while looking at the u derwear? Or look at the stock market? Available real estate? That would make a hige difference too.

      Now excuse me while I figure how to make hot dogs for each of my 13 children simultaneously.

      Reply Report
  2. 2

    For whatever (continuing) reason, the omitted panel is:

    Before REYNA, MAYER, and HUGHES, Circuit Judges.
    HUGHES, Circuit Judge.

    Reply Report
  3. 1

    Patents are not for inventors, they are for large corporations (and other grifters). Inventors are gradually getting the message, but it is hard to accept.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      There is no invention here. But sure keep crying a river for the worst people ever! Boo hoo hoo.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture