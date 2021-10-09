Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Ahmar Khan: Canada Lacks ‘Political Will’ to Waive COVID-19 Vaccine Patents, Bolivian Minister Says (Source: Global News)
- Andreas Curkovic: Psygen Announces That Psilocybin from Its Patent-Pending Process Has Been Used in Human Trial (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Blake Brittain: Apple Loses (and Wins) Rulings in ‘Home Button’ Patent Dispute (Source: Reuters)
- Scott French: N2 Packaging Systems, LLC Expands its Global Patent Portfolio for Cannabis Packaging (Source: Business Wire)
- Blake Brittain: Ericsson Sues Apple to Clear Proposed 5G Patent Licensing Rates (Source: Reuters)
- Blake Brittain: Merck, Pfizer’s Wyeth Settle Pneumococcal Vaccine Patent Dispute (Source: Reuters)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Åke Blomqvist and Paul Grootendorst: Opinion: Canada should negotiate a fairer share of drug R&D costs (Source: Financial Post)
- Prof. Christopher Beauchamp: Oliver Evans and the Framing of American Patent Law (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Matthew Rimmer: A Submission to the Productivity Commission Inquiry on the Right to Repair (Source: SSRN)
