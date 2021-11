When the requested division has only one judge, this allows plaintiffs… effectively [to] select the judge who will hear their case. We believe this creates an appearance of impropriety which damages the federal judiciary’s reputation for the fair and equal administration of the law.

This is undeniably true. I do not say that this sort of arrangement violates any specific canon of judicial ethics, but it is simply not a good look. When a plaintiff has the ability to select not merely the forum, but the actual judge who will hear the case, it gives the appearance of slant and bias. The Chief Justice would do well to nudge the district courts to revise their local rules to eliminate the possibility of a plaintiff effectively selecting a specific judge.