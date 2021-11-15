Mandamus Monday

Once you know that the motions panel was comprised of Dyk, Prost, & Hughes, you could fairly easily guess how these petitions would end.

What is up with that? That is a patentee death-panel if there ever was one.

key employees related to the infringement are not in the district … None of its employees who work in Austin, Texas possess unique knowledge about the accused products … None of its Austin employees were involved with developing the accused functionalities

All are assertions that would be extremely difficult to prove (or disprove). Also, none of these assertions establish that there are no employees who work in Austin (i.e., the typical location for big tech in WDTex) who could testify. Not possessing unique knowledge is not the same as not possessing knowledge. Not involved with development doesn’t mean lack of knowledge as to the functionalities. Also, the fact that certain “key employees” related to the infringement are not in the district does not mean that there are some employees who could testify as to infringement that are in the district.

Here is a lovely finding from the Apple decision: “Apple asserted that its Austin-based employees have no unique knowledge about the accused products and do not hold the requisite credentials to access the secure servers hosting some of its relevant evidence.”

Do not hold the requisite credentials? Oh golly, it would take about 30 seconds to give these employees the credentials but it is more “convenient” to move the case. The Federal Circuit is a joke.