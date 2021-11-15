Mandamus Monday

Patent

Four new mandamus orders from the Federal Circuit stemming from Judge Alan Albright’s court in Waco Texas.

  • In re Apple, 21-181 (Fed. Cir. Nov 15, 2021).  Abuse of discretion to deny transfer motion. No significant ties between the action and the W.D.Tex.  Apple does have thousands of employees in the district, but the key employees related to the infringement are not in the district.
  • In re Altassian Corp., 21-177 (Fed. Cir. Nov 15, 2021). Abuse of discretion to deny transfer motion even though defendant is from Australia and has a major Austin Office.  None of its employees who work in Austin, Texas possess unique knowledge about the accused products.
  • In re Google, 21-178 (Fed. Cir. Nov 15, 2021). Abuse of discretion to deny transfer motion even though defendant maintains a major office in Austin.  None of its Austin employees were involved with developing the accused functionalities.
  • In re Merkai Integrated Circuit (21-180).  Mandamus was moot, Judge Hughes wrote separately to chastise Judge Albright’s orders.  This case is interesting — can a defendant request transfer, but reserve the right to argue that the new court lacks personal jurisdiction?
3 thoughts on “Mandamus Monday

    Once you know that the motions panel was comprised of Dyk, Prost, & Hughes, you could fairly easily guess how these petitions would end.

      What is up with that? That is a patentee death-panel if there ever was one.

      key employees related to the infringement are not in the district … None of its employees who work in Austin, Texas possess unique knowledge about the accused products … None of its Austin employees were involved with developing the accused functionalities
      All are assertions that would be extremely difficult to prove (or disprove). Also, none of these assertions establish that there are no employees who work in Austin (i.e., the typical location for big tech in WDTex) who could testify. Not possessing unique knowledge is not the same as not possessing knowledge. Not involved with development doesn’t mean lack of knowledge as to the functionalities. Also, the fact that certain “key employees” related to the infringement are not in the district does not mean that there are some employees who could testify as to infringement that are in the district.

      Here is a lovely finding from the Apple decision: “Apple asserted that its Austin-based employees have no unique knowledge about the accused products and do not hold the requisite credentials to access the secure servers hosting some of its relevant evidence.”
      Do not hold the requisite credentials? Oh golly, it would take about 30 seconds to give these employees the credentials but it is more “convenient” to move the case. The Federal Circuit is a joke.

        Perhaps a “just as strict” test as to permissible locations of goods to be shipped could highlight what is and what is not “convenient.”

        This is but a subtle way of denigrating patents and moving towards a view of patent infringement as a contract-style Efficient Breach.

        When you turn to the (even if only alleged) perpetrators, and suit their view as to convenience, as opposed to the actual party transgressed against, what else would a Rational Actor do**?

        ** to be certain, this “Rational Actor” is not being permitted to cognitively understand ALL of the necessary principles of equity and what exactly IS the patent right that has been transgressed (hint: it is not a physical thing at all, but a Negative Right).

