H. R. 5874: Restoring America’s Leadership in Innovation Act of 2021

Patent

Rep Massie (R-KY) along with three republican co-sponsors has introduced a new pro-patent-holder legislative proposal. [LINK]

Elements of the proposal:

  1. Restore a first-to-invent system and one-year grace period: “a person shall be entitled to a patent where the inventor is first to conceive of the invention and diligently reduces the invention to practice.”  This includes substantial reversion of Section 102 to its pre-AIA status.
  2. Abolish Inter Partes Review and PGR: “Chapters 31 and 32 of title 35, United States Code, are repealed.”
  3. Allow for civil actions to demand patent rights from the USPTO in any district court.
  4. End Fee-Diversion of USPTO Revenue.
  5. Abrogation of Alice, Mayo, Bilski, and Myriad “to ensure that life sciences discoveries, computer software, and similar inventions and discoveries are patentable, and that those patents are enforceable.”  This includes statutory revision of Section 101.
  6. Expressly establishing a patent as a private property right: “A patent right is a private property right secured to an inventor upon issuance of the patent that shall only be revoked by a court ruling in a judicial proceeding, unless the patent owner consents to an administrative or other procedure.”
  7. End Automatic publication of patent applications.
  8. Patent term tolled during any period of patent validity challenge.
  9. Patent infringement judgment presumptively results in an injunction.
  10. Best mode reestablished as an operative condition of patentability.

What are your thoughts on these proposals?

 

 

 

Hide comments

7 thoughts on “H. R. 5874: Restoring America’s Leadership in Innovation Act of 2021

  1. 4

    This should be entitled, “Restoring Patent Trolls’ Litigation Leverage Act.” I’m surprised they didn’t toss in a provision overruling TC Heartland and modifying the venue statute to codify VE Holding.

    Reply Report
  2. 3

    Why is this not bi-partisan?

    (Other than Biden’s ‘equity’ penchant with the likes of give-aways of ALL IP (not just patent) per the India and South Africa request)

    Reply Report
  3. 2

    Dennis, it was not clear to me if your survey vote proposal was another part of the other listed legislative proposals or not. But in any case, not sure if it would make that much difference, since if the patent owner is a PAE it should be easy for a defendant to prove by clear and convincing evidence that the PAE has no injury and no interest other than it’s purely financial [damages] recovery.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      The nature of the right transgressed is missing in your viewpoint, Paul.

      Reply Report
  4. 1

    This is, for the most part, a small inventor wish list.

    However, it has little (strike “little” and insert “no”) hope of passage. While IPRs are disliked by many (with the exception of large infringers), they aren’t going anywhere. At best, what one can hope for is to truly transform the IPR into something akin to something found at the district court. This includes the presumption of validity as well as a standing requirement for someone initiating the IPR. Right now, the IPR system is designed to abuse patent owners with almost no real consequences to someone requesting an IPR that is subsequently denied.

    The “first to invent” is a big nothing-burger to me. Also, I don’t see the purpose of reestablishing best mode as a condition of patentability.

    Allow for civil actions to demand patent rights from the USPTO in any district court
    I would much rather have a reform of where a plaintiff can sue in district court as to patent infringement. We don’t need every district court in the land becoming defacto patent examiners. What a mess that would be.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Basically agree.

      The phrase a snowball’s chance in h*ll comes to mind.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      Neither the presumption (presence AND level) nor the standing will change, as both of those were advertised features during the AIA process.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture