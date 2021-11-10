H. R. 5874: Restoring America’s Leadership in Innovation Act of 2021

This is, for the most part, a small inventor wish list.

However, it has little (strike “little” and insert “no”) hope of passage. While IPRs are disliked by many (with the exception of large infringers), they aren’t going anywhere. At best, what one can hope for is to truly transform the IPR into something akin to something found at the district court. This includes the presumption of validity as well as a standing requirement for someone initiating the IPR. Right now, the IPR system is designed to abuse patent owners with almost no real consequences to someone requesting an IPR that is subsequently denied.

The “first to invent” is a big nothing-burger to me. Also, I don’t see the purpose of reestablishing best mode as a condition of patentability.

Allow for civil actions to demand patent rights from the USPTO in any district court

I would much rather have a reform of where a plaintiff can sue in district court as to patent infringement. We don’t need every district court in the land becoming defacto patent examiners. What a mess that would be.