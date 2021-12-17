Three new PPAC Members: Charles Duan, Suzanne Harrison, and Heidi Nebel

The Secretary of Commerce has announced three new members of the USPTO’s Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC): Charles Duan, Suzanne Harrison, and Heidi S. Nebel. Congratulations! All three of these individuals care deeply about improving the patent system, and now have an official seat at the table.

The PPAC is charged with advising the PTO Director on the “policies, goals, performance, budget, and user fees of the United States Patent and Trademark Office with respect to patents.” 35 U.S.C. 5.

PPAC Members:

Steven Caltrider (Chair) – VP and General Patent Counsel, Eli Lilly and Company; Tracy-Gene Durkin (Vice Chair) – Director at Sterne Kessler; Jeffrey Sears – Associate General Counsel and Chief Patent Counsel at Columbia University; Jeremiah Chan – Director and Associate General Counsel at Meta (FB); Daniel Brown – Professor at the Segal Design Institute of Northwestern University; Judge Susan Braden – Former Judge of the Ct. Fed. Claims; Charles Duan – IP-focused public policy researcher at R Street Institute and formerly with Public Knowledge; Suzanne Harrison – Percipience LLC (IP Strategy); and Heidi Nebel – McKee, Voorhees & Sease.

These folks are all charged with receiving public input and using it in the process of building a better patent system. The next public meeting will be in February 2022.