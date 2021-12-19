Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Blake Brittain: U.S. Government Must Face Patent Case Over Armored Vehicles (Source: Reuters)
- USPTO announces PPH pilot program with the National Institute of Industrial Property of France (Source: USPTO)
- Blake Brittain: Biden’s PTO Pick Calls for Clarity on Patent-Eligibility Controversy (Source: Reuters)
- Manoj Kumar: India to Push for Patent Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines at WTO (Source: Financial Post)
- Blake Brittain: After Winning $1 Bln in Apple Case, Caltech Sues Samsung over Same Patents (Source: Reuters)
- Abraham Andreu and Nathan Rennolds: Apple Quietly Filed 2 Patent Applications, and It May Hint That the Giant Has a Drone in the Works (Source: Business Insider)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Anja Karadeglija: With Emergence of the Omicron, Canada Must Finally Waive COVID-19 Vaccine Patents: Singh (Source: National Post)
- Prof. Mariateresa Maggiolino: Antitrust Law and the Right to Settle: The Case of Pay-for-Delay Settlements (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Luis Ballesteros: Can Natural Disasters Affect Innovation? Evidence From Hurricane Katrina (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
- McNeill Baur
- Duane Morris LLP
- Weaver Austin Villeneuve & Sampson LLP (WAVS IP) – Associate Patent Attorney/Agent (Mechanical)
- Weaver Austin Villeneuve & Sampson LLP (WAVS IP) – Associate Patent Attorney (Chemistry)
- H.C. Park & Associates, PLC
- Kennedy Lenart Spraggins LLP
- Cooper Legal Group, LLC
- Klintworth & Rozenblat IP LLP
- Holland & Hart
- Hamilton Brook Smith & Reynolds – Patent Attorney (Organic Chemistry)
- Hamilton Brook Smith & Reynolds – Patent Attorney (Biotechnology)
- MH2 Technology Law Group, LLP
- Knobbe Martens – Patent Scientist
- Knobbe Martens – Patent Counsel
- Christopher & Weisberg, PA
- Smith & Hopen, P.A.
- Myers Bigel
- Purdue Research Foundation
- Dority & Manning, P.A. – Electrical and Computer Science Technologies Patent Attorney or Agent
- Dority & Manning, P.A. – Mechanical Engineering Patent Attorney or Agent
- Daly, Crowley, Mofford & Durkee, LLP
- Harrity & Harrity, LLP