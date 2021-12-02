Question Presented: Is Parker v. Flook Still Good Law?

Yu v. Apple (Supreme Court 2021)

A new petition for certiorari asks the court whether Parker v. Flook, 437 U.S. 584 (1978) is still good law.

Quick answer from Crouch: Yes, it is still good law.

Flook is a divide-and-conquer case that looks a lot like the Alice test itself. The claims were directed setting of “alarm limits” for a catalytic conversion process and the court identified the only novel feature to be a mathematical formula.  The mathematical formula was an abstract idea, and thus offered no patentable weight.  And, the remaining features were admittedly known in the art.

Respondent’s process is unpatentable under § 101 not because it contains a mathematical algorithm as one component, but because, once that algorithm is assumed to be within the prior art, the application, considered as a whole, contains no patentable invention.  Thus, the claim as a whole was ineligible.  Although the court recognized that it had disected the claim into component parts, it also concluded that this approach still took the claim “as a whole:”

Our approach [is] not at all inconsistent with the view that a patent claim must be considered as a whole. Respondent’s process is unpatentable under § 101 not because it contains a mathematical algorithm as one component, but because, once that algorithm is assumed to be within the prior art, the application, considered as a whole, contains no patentable invention. Even though a phenomenon of nature or mathematical formula may be well known, an inventive application of the principle may be patented. Conversely, the discovery of such a phenomenon cannot support a patent unless there is some other inventive concept in its application.

Id.  To be clear, the Federal Circuit treated Flook as effectively repudiated by Diamond v. Diehr, 450 U.S. 175 (1981), but that was apparently never the view of the Supreme Court. I should note here the actual question presented is as follows:

Whether, when applying the test for patent eligibility set forth in Mayo Collaborative Services v. Prometheus Laboratories, Inc., 566 U.S. 66 (2012), a patent claim should be considered “as a whole” in accordance with Diamond v. Diehr, 450 U.S. 175 (1981), or instead, whether all conventional elements of the claim must be disregarded prior to determining its “point of novelty” as set forth in this Court’s older precedent in Parker v. Flook, 437 U.S. 584 (1978).

Read the petition here: 20211129141853759_USSCPetitionforWritofCertiorari.

 

7 thoughts on “Question Presented: Is Parker v. Flook Still Good Law?

  1. 3

    I call B$ on this:

    but that was apparently never the view of the Supreme Court

    Both Benson and Flook were cabined by Diehr — per the Supreme Court with Bilski.

    Not only is it disingenuous to pretend otherwise, drawing attention away from the fact that the Supreme Court has created a Gordian Knot is part of the problem in compounding that Gordian Knot.

    A teacher of patent law should be doing the opposite of what is presented here.

  2. 2

    The named inventors are Petitioners [Yanbin] Yu and [Zhongxuan] Zhang. C.A.J.A.14. Yu holds a doctorate in electrical engineering from Imperial College in London, England. Zhang holds a doctorate in microelectronics from Tsinghua University in Beijing, People’s Republic of China.
    A great case on its facts. I like these facts better than American Axle or the garage door case. However, I very much doubt a very right-leaning SCOTUS is going to hand the quintessential US company (Apple) a defeat against inventors Yu and Zhang. Can you imagine the headlines from Fox News if Apple were to lose?

    Yu and Zhang should have incorporated using a very western-sounding name and sued Apple under that name. Justice is supposed to be blind, but only the naïve actually believe that.

    As to the petition itself, I wouldn’t have focused on Flook and Diehr. I would have focused on expanding upon the Court’s decision in Alice. Get them to define what constitutes an abstract idea (i.e., is “taking two pictures and using those pictures to enhance each other in some way” an abstract idea?). Get them to talk about preemption — is this alleged abstract idea preempted in any meaningful way? There is also the 12b6 issue that could have been addressed. Diehr and Flook have been relegated to the dustbin of patent law, which is where they should have been left.

    Regardless, the result of this petition is almost preordained: denied

  3. 1

    Hah! Yes, I agree it’s still good law. Maybe not good, but law. Would be better to ask whether Diamond v Diehr is still good law, but we knew that too. Thanks for keeping the debate alive!

    1. 1.1

      Great point! Diamond v. Diehr is definitely not good law anymore.

      Anything invented under the Sun by man except when another man can characterize it as an abstract idea.

      1. 1.1.1

        And yet, in Mayo, the Court proclaimed that Diehr was not only still good law, but “most on point.”

    2. 1.2

      Exactly. It is kind of crazy to ask if Flook still holds force. Daily we can see the effects of Flook. The real question is whether Diehr is still in force. For all intents and purposes, Alice appears to have sub silentio neutered Diehr, just as—once upon a time—Diehr had sub silentio neutered Flook.

      1. 1.2.1

        Diehr’s neutering of Flook was NOT “sub silento.”

        This type of mis-information should not be tolerated.

