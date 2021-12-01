Biden Patent Nominees

Patent

On December 1, 2021, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on two of President Obama’s patent related nominees:

  • Judge Leonard P. Stark — Nominated to be a Circuit Judge on the the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
  • Katherine Vidal — Nominated to be Director of the USPTO and Undersecretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property.

Both nominees have substantial experience handling patent cases. Stark as a district court judge in the patent-heavy district of Delaware (2000+ patent cases) and Vidal as a patent attorney and patent litigator in Silicon Valley.  And, importantly, I expect both nominations  will be swiftly confirmed by the Senate, although Judge Stark will not be seated until after Judge O’Malley retires in March 2022.  Vidal’s testimony offered some clues, suggesting that she may consider rolling back some of the pro-patentee procedural changes to IPRs implemented by Dir. Iancu. But, as is usual with nomination hearings today no concrete details were provided.

Watch it here: https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/meetings/11/24/2021/nominations

 

 

Hide comments

One thought on “Biden Patent Nominees

  1. 1

    “that is something I would certainly always revisit to make sure that any guidelines are consistent with the law—they are right now—and that they’re promoting innovation.”

    I’m disappointed by her denial of reality.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture