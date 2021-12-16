USPTO Delays Voluntary Continuing Legal Education Certification

Patent

A requirement for continuing legal education (CLE) is on the horizon for US patent attorneys and patent agents, but that horizon has been pushed back once again. The first proposed step was a voluntary certification of CLE attendance. However, Dir. Hirshfeld and OED Dir. Will Covey have pushed that back indefinitely:

On June 10, 2021, the USPTO issued a Federal Register Notice announcing that the voluntary CLE certification would commence in the spring of 2022 but that implementation of the biennial electronic registration statement would be delayed until November 1, 2024. 86 FR 30920.

At this time, based on operational priorities, implementation of the voluntary CLE certification will be delayed indefinitely. The expected implementation date for the biennial electronic registration statement remains November 1, 2024.

Till then, keep reading Patently-O.

Hide comments

3 thoughts on “USPTO Delays Voluntary Continuing Legal Education Certification

  1. 3

    Tillis Question #16: Do you believe business or financial methods should be per se patent eligible as a matter of
    public policy?

    Vidal Answer: It is difficult to have a per-se rule as the outcome of each analysis should be dependent upon the facts of each case. That said, I do not believe that disembodied business or
    financial methods should be eligible as a matter of public policy    . If confirmed, I would work
    with you, this Committee, the Commerce Department, and stakeholders on this important issue.

    This strikes me as the sort of answer a broader-eligibility person would give to falsely appear to be an ally to those in favor of narrower-eligibility.

    Reply Report
  2. 2

    Are there any other legal specialties in which those with no MCLE requirements, or proof of practice, can indefinitely hold themselves out as such legal specialists on a Government Website solely by once having passed a Government examination no matter how many years ago that was? Attorneys, as opposed to agents, probably have state MCLE requirements, but those requirements are not normally for any legal specialty. Retirees should take their names off the PTO attorney/agent roster.

    Reply Report
  3. 1

    Request to anyone who finds themselves the incoming director of the USPTO: you have the power to make all this unnecessary and burdensome bureaucratic friction vanish. Please exercise it.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture