USPTO Delays Voluntary Continuing Legal Education Certification

Tillis Question #16: Do you believe business or financial methods should be per se patent eligible as a matter of

public policy?

Vidal Answer: It is difficult to have a per-se rule as the outcome of each analysis should be dependent upon the facts of each case. That said, I do not believe that disembodied business or

financial methods should be eligible as a matter of public policy. If confirmed, I would work

with you, this Committee, the Commerce Department, and stakeholders on this important issue.

This strikes me as the sort of answer a broader-eligibility person would give to falsely appear to be an ally to those in favor of narrower-eligibility.