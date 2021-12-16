No more Paper Patents

US courts formerly tossed around the derogatory term “paper patents” in reference to inventions that were thought experiment scribbled down on paper and never actually reduced to practice.  Ordinarily, paper patents were given more narrow construction than their more well rounded cousins.  But, at least they were still on-paper.

The USPTO has announced its intent to stop printing patent documents on paper as a matter of course.  Rather, the patent grant will remain in electronic storage.  Paper versions will still be printable on-demand — informally from the website or formally with a fee.

This is a good move.

  • https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/12/15/2021-27117/electronic-patent-issuance
  Dir. Blog

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “No more Paper Patents

  1. 5

    Does anyone remember the old Saturday Night Live sketch where people in the future are talking about the seemingly inexhaustible supply of paper made from Soylent White?
    In rushes Charlton Heston (actually, Phil Hartman) screaming “Soylent White is made out of people! It’s made out of people!”

    So yes, as the man said, this is a good move.

  2. 4

    Dennis, this leads to wondering how many published patent suit opinions in more recent years contain a “paper patent” argument [for more more narrow claim construction (or whatever)]? Or, that contain a “pioneer patent” argument [for broader claims (or whatever)]? Both expressions should make for the kind of interesting computer searches and reports that you are good at. [My bet is that both have become rare.]

    1. 4.1

      Will Juries be less impressed by patents without the Government gold seal and without the red ribbon which was already eliminated since patent number 10 million? Or, will clever attorneys be able to paste their own versions of both onto a paper copy of the electronic patent to still wave to the jury?

  3. 3

    Is this because the AIA made patents worth “less than the paper they are printed on’?

  4. 2

    Now if only we could convince the U.S. treasury to stop minting pennies and nickels…

  5. 1

    So why did they spend the money on the cover redesign in 2018?

