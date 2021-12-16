No more Paper Patents

US courts formerly tossed around the derogatory term “paper patents” in reference to inventions that were thought experiment scribbled down on paper and never actually reduced to practice. Ordinarily, paper patents were given more narrow construction than their more well rounded cousins. But, at least they were still on-paper.

The USPTO has announced its intent to stop printing patent documents on paper as a matter of course. Rather, the patent grant will remain in electronic storage. Paper versions will still be printable on-demand — informally from the website or formally with a fee.

The USPTO is finally moving away from printing of patent documents. That move is important because it has the potential of allowing the patent system to more fully take advantage of "born digital" documents. — Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) December 16, 2021

This is a good move.

