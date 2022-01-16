Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Blake Brittain: U.S. Chief Justice Roberts Pledges to Review Patent Venue Rules (Source: Reuters)
- Ryan Selby: PODA Granted US Patent for Closed Bottom Vaporizer Pod (Source: Cision)
- Nike Sues Lululemon for Patent Infringement Over Mirror Home Gym (Source: Global News)
- Blake Brittain: SCOTUS Okays Medtronic’s $112 Million Loss in Patent Contract Case (Source: Reuters)
- Bianca Bharti: ‘The System Worked:’ Canadian CEO of Sonos Hopes His Takedown of Google Inspires Other Upstarts (Source: Financial Post)
- Blake Brittain: Senate Committee Advances Biden’s USPTO, Federal Circuit Picks (Source: Reuters)
- David Phelan: Apple Accidentally Reveals iPhone Breakthrough Feature In New Patent Application (Source: Forbes)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Kara W. Swanson: Inventing While a Black Woman: Passing and the Patent Archive (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Robert L. Glicksman and Prof. Richard E. Levy: The New Separation of Powers Formalism and Administrative Adjudication (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Jonathan Barnett: The Economic Case Against Licensing Negotiation Groups in the Internet of Things (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
