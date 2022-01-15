Snow Brakes

We have snow on the ground here in Missouri. That makes me think of Gary Reinert’s new patent entitled “method and apparatus for rapid stopping of a motor vehicle particularly on snow or ice.” U.S. Pat. No. 11,091,154.  The image below from the patent tells the story.  Conventional brakes are awful. Antilock Brakes are much better, but the Reinert Snow Brakes take the cake.  Rather than just stopping the wheels, the Reinert Snow Brakes actually shift the car into reverse and spin the tires backward to slow-down the car.  I feel like I saw this in Cannonball Run II, but I’m probably misremembering.

Here is claim 1:

A method for emergency stopping of a motor vehicle comprising the steps of:

activating the emergency stopping of the motor vehicle;

stopping the forward rotation of each wheel immediately following the activation of the emergency stopping of the motor vehicle;

activating a transmission of the vehicle, which shifts an engine of the motor vehicle between driving the wheels in the forward rotation direction, a neutral park position and a reverse rotation direction, immediately after the forward rotation motion of each wheel has ceased such that each wheel maybe driven in the reverse rotation direction;

rotating each driven wheel in the reverse rotation direction until the vehicle is stopped;

activating the transmission of the vehicle once the vehicle is stopped to place the transmission into the original forward rotation position or into the park position,

wherein the step of activating the transmission includes using an on board electronic control unit whereby the method for emergency stopping of a motor vehicle is controlled by an on board electronic control unit, and

wherein the step of activating the transmission includes using sensors on each ground engaging wheel.

The examiner found several on-point references, including US5492512A – Brake system with wheel-reversing means for an automobile (Wu). Reinert distinguished those references by requiring a particular shifting through “neutral park position” before heading to reverse, and also requiring sensors on the wheels that are used to activate the emergency stop.

7 thoughts on “Snow Brakes

  1. 3

    Is this just a paper invention, or has it been prototyped or otherwise demonstrated in practice? I’m not saying it wouldn’t work, but it’s certainly not obvious that, once the tyres have lost traction, there is necessarily a significant difference between the wheels locking up or spinning in reverse. My intuition is that retaining traction, i.e. the ABS strategy, is probably going to result in the shortest stopping distance. And then there’s the issue of retaining control of the vehicle, particularly if it’s front wheel drive and those reverse-spinning wheels are also the ones you’re trying to steer with!

    I’m calling lack of utility on this one.

    1. 3.1

      Agree. Seems patent examiners in the US never reject inventions for lack of utility. Maybe because the public isn’t really hurt if someone owns a monopoly on a method that does not work?

      1. 3.1.1

        “Seems patent examiners in the US never reject inventions for lack of utility. ”

        Seems like a braking system to me. It doesn’t have to be better than other braking systems to have utility.

    2. 3.2

      “I’m calling lack of utility on this one.”

      I’m pretty sure it can be used as a braking system.

      “it’s certainly not obvious that, once the tyres have lost traction, there is necessarily a significant difference between the wheels locking up or spinning in reverse.”

      Yes but loss of traction is not always long-lasting over a long stretch of ground being covered. And if, when you do get a bit of traction then your wheels are turning the other way, then I would think it’s possible there would be a difference made, depending on the circumstances (do you immediately lose traction again or not).

      “My intuition is that retaining traction, i.e. the ABS strategy, is probably going to result in the shortest stopping distance.”

      No reason why you can’t do ABS style stuff at the same time as turning the wheels backwards. That is, you can still stop the wheels from locking up. Not sure if them going backwards stops them from getting traction, though it likely isn’t as conducive to such as the wheels going a bit forwards and getting traction. Might be room here for a super hybrid system where the sensors on the wheels/computer relay information as to whether it would be better to ABS, or better to get some traction and then try going in reverse in a given stop (based on test results in tests).

      “And then there’s the issue of retaining control of the vehicle,”

      That was my chief concern as well. Though I suppose as long as you have to turn this system on on purpose (rather than it being on by default and taking you by surprise) it should likely be ok for a decent skilled driver. Some people already shift into reverse manually in snow during a long snow stopping incident, so this isn’t entirely unheard of. For instance:

      link to risingsun4x4club.org

      Although I do agree with you overall that it is not a miracle solution most likely.

  2. 2

    So much to write, so little time. I boggled when I read that the invention over the prior art is to shift “through neutral”. So I scrolled down the patent specification, looking to see what performance difference this feature achieves. I did not find any mention or discussion of it. Ought there not to be a WD of this feature, somewhere in the application as filed? Can any reader help?

    What I did find though is paragraph [0017] that announces what is the “essence” of the “invention”. More boggling. Is this another reason why Dennis invites us to contemplate this patent?

    Shame there is no patent family member at the EPO. Prosecution there would have been fun to watch.

    Last, does the invention work? Ever? I am sceptical. Spinning the wheels reduces friction with the ground, doesn’t it? Might you not come to a halt quicker with bog-standard ABS than by resorting to spinning the wheels in reverse gear? Who wants this invention? Not pedestrians, surely. Is it nothing more than a vanity project of its Inventor? What risks would a manufacturer run, who instals this invention in their products?

    1. 2.1

      “Spinning the wheels reduces friction with the ground, doesn’t it? ”

      In general yes, but if you hit a patch of solid traction that wouldn’t matter and you get a little deceleration (backwards acceleration).

      “Who wants this invention? ”

      Probably people that live in heavy snow/ice areas and are already masters of traversing snow. It’s one more trick to put in the ol toolkit. As some readers of the thread I linked to above note, it would be good if you’re facing certain catastrophe, tho putting you at a risk to your internal parts, chains etc. in/on your vehicle if someone can’t come up with a good design to handle this maneuver and stop damage to the internals or chains etc.

      “I boggled when I read that the invention over the prior art is to shift “through neutral”.”

      Don’t forget the sensors. And don’t forget that was likely just one feature over one given piece of prior art.

  3. 1

    How is this different than what every driver does to shift from forward to reverse? You brake to a stop, shift through neutral to reverse, release the brake and drive in reverse.

    Oh, I see: “wherein the step of activating the transmission includes using an on board electronic control unit whereby the method for emergency stopping of a motor vehicle is controlled by an on board electronic control unit”. And there are some sensors, which I think ABS already have.

    Reminds me of the period immediately following State Street Bank when you could get a patent by claiming a known method of doing business, as long as you added the words “on the internet” to the claim.

    Good luck enforcing this one.

