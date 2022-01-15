Snow Brakes

“I’m calling lack of utility on this one.”

I’m pretty sure it can be used as a braking system.

“it’s certainly not obvious that, once the tyres have lost traction, there is necessarily a significant difference between the wheels locking up or spinning in reverse.”

Yes but loss of traction is not always long-lasting over a long stretch of ground being covered. And if, when you do get a bit of traction then your wheels are turning the other way, then I would think it’s possible there would be a difference made, depending on the circumstances (do you immediately lose traction again or not).

“My intuition is that retaining traction, i.e. the ABS strategy, is probably going to result in the shortest stopping distance.”

No reason why you can’t do ABS style stuff at the same time as turning the wheels backwards. That is, you can still stop the wheels from locking up. Not sure if them going backwards stops them from getting traction, though it likely isn’t as conducive to such as the wheels going a bit forwards and getting traction. Might be room here for a super hybrid system where the sensors on the wheels/computer relay information as to whether it would be better to ABS, or better to get some traction and then try going in reverse in a given stop (based on test results in tests).

“And then there’s the issue of retaining control of the vehicle,”

That was my chief concern as well. Though I suppose as long as you have to turn this system on on purpose (rather than it being on by default and taking you by surprise) it should likely be ok for a decent skilled driver. Some people already shift into reverse manually in snow during a long snow stopping incident, so this isn’t entirely unheard of. For instance:

link to risingsun4x4club.org

Although I do agree with you overall that it is not a miracle solution most likely.