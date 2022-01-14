Admitted Prior art in 1886

OK, I’m drafting in Europe but it seems to me that some aspects of prep & pros are intrinsic, one of them being the need for the application documents to “sell” the invention, first to the PTO and then, later, to a court. Setting the contribution to the art in the context of the relevant prior art will, in my experience, deter Examiners from formulating objections to eligibility/patentability that they would otherwise have made based on pure textual analysis of a claim presented without context.

In other words, a specification with a Background section will carry claims of useful scope through to allowance faster,and with a cleaner PTO file wrapper, than specifications lacking a meaningful Background section.

And afterwards? In court? Yes, anon’s profanity point is always there. But so too is the need to leave the litigators, after reading the patent, with a gut feeling that the invention as claimed is worthy of protection and will be seen as such by the court. Otherwise, the case is likely going to go to trial and appeal.

Mind you, I live in a different world from that of the USPTO. Oftentimes, in prosecution at the EPO, I have to scrap the US-drafted claims and replace them with text drawn from the “Summary” section. When there isn’t one, the Applicant is in deep trouble (outside the USA, that is).

How do we drafters, today, best serve the interests of our clients, intent on procuring a world-wide collection of useful patent families?