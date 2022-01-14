Admitted Prior art in 1886

Field v. De Comeau, 116 U.S. 187 (1886)

Field’s patent uses a spring to make it easier to slip on tight-fitting gloves.  The case reached the Supreme Court in 1886, but the court sided with the accused infringer.  The case involved admitted-prior-art.  In particular, the patent specification admitted “that springs had been combined before with the wrists of gloves” in the past. That admission assured the court that the patent cannot cover “the combination of springs in every form with the wrists of gloves to close them.”  The accused infringer was also using a spring-glove combination, but a different form than that claimed. As such, no infringement.

In this case, the court primarily used the admitted-prior-art to limit the scope of the patent in the infringement context, after recognizing that a broader interpretation would render the patent invalid.  That approach is common of the era.  Today, courts rarely rely upon the prior art when interpreting claim scope.  Still, admitted prior art would seemingly be quite relevant as part of the intrinsic analysis of claim scope.

 

 

    Another good example of why one cannot safely rely on very old Sup. Ct. patent cases. The Fed. Cir. does not approve of judicially rewriting claims just to save them from prior art that could have been distinguished within the claims themselves, pre or post grant. [Although clear admissions in the prosecution history of what the claims are not intended to cover may still have some such effect in the U.S..]
    While spec “backgrounds” have indeed become more circumspect, known material prior art still has to be disclosed in some other acceptable way before grant to avoid the risk of an inequitable conduct defense.

      known material prior art still has to be disclosed in some other acceptable way before grant to avoid the risk of an inequitable conduct defense.

      You mean, besides the (dump truck potential) availability of the IDS system?

      Like 37 CFR 1.97 (especially (g) and (h):

      link to law.cornell.edu

      In other ‘news,’ water is still wet.

    After the Festo cases, many patent practitioners stopped using a Background of the Invention or even a Summary section. At one point, there seemed to be a fad among the Examiners at the USPTO of citing so-called “admitted prior art” from the Background out of context in the rejections to the point where it was abusive of the very concept of what constitutes admitted prior art. I don’t think I’ve received a rejection citing “admitted prior art” in over a decade.

      OK, I’m drafting in Europe but it seems to me that some aspects of prep & pros are intrinsic, one of them being the need for the application documents to “sell” the invention, first to the PTO and then, later, to a court. Setting the contribution to the art in the context of the relevant prior art will, in my experience, deter Examiners from formulating objections to eligibility/patentability that they would otherwise have made based on pure textual analysis of a claim presented without context.

      In other words, a specification with a Background section will carry claims of useful scope through to allowance faster,and with a cleaner PTO file wrapper, than specifications lacking a meaningful Background section.

      And afterwards? In court? Yes, anon’s profanity point is always there. But so too is the need to leave the litigators, after reading the patent, with a gut feeling that the invention as claimed is worthy of protection and will be seen as such by the court. Otherwise, the case is likely going to go to trial and appeal.

      Mind you, I live in a different world from that of the USPTO. Oftentimes, in prosecution at the EPO, I have to scrap the US-drafted claims and replace them with text drawn from the “Summary” section. When there isn’t one, the Applicant is in deep trouble (outside the USA, that is).

      How do we drafters, today, best serve the interests of our clients, intent on procuring a world-wide collection of useful patent families?

        First, I applaud your attempt to take a step back from your typical EPO Uber Alles writings (it’s a small step, but a step nonetheless, and I want to encourage that)

        Second, the Patent Profanity is not my profanity — the fact is the fact not because I share them, I share them because they are facts unto themselves.

        Third, the most obvious answer to your last question is to simply recognize that there is no one-size-fits-all and that one needs to respect the Sovereign-centric nature of patent law.

      I am not surprised, ipguy, and the patent profanity aspects will be recognized by most readers who come to these pages without an agenda to advocate from (that is to say, without an agenda that requires suspension of critical thinking as to the detrimental effects that the judicial branch has thrust upon patent law).

      I agree that there was a time there where the office was getting a bit silly with what it would term “admissions” in the prior art. That said, I think that a lot of the efforts to avoid “admitting” that something is in the prior art are also a bit silly.

      Take the case above, for example. Suppose that the patentee had not acknowledged in the written description that springs had been used in gloves before. Do you imagine that the defendant would have neglected to adduce proof of this reality? I think that it is worthwhile to make a clear-eyed acknowledgment of the state of the art, and then go from there, rather than to try to play coy about whether something is or is not prior art to your invention.

        This is why, if I were Director, I would promulgate regulations requiring that all independent claims be presented in Jepson format before they will be taken up for examination.

    Shocked that the write-up misses the teaching opportunity of patent profanity (or why there is essentially no “Background” section in todays patent; or why the trend [when was the last time that was shared] of the optional Jepson claim format continues its asymptomatic approach to zero.

    “admitted prior art would seemingly be quite relevant as part of the intrinsic analysis of claim scope”

    This assumes everybody involved with writing the specification understands how the patent system works and what its purpose is.

    That’s not the worse assumption to make but unfortunately not always accurate, especially lately.

      Lol – see post 2.

